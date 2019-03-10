F1 rule change to benefit Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo would have won an extra four points last year for his fastest laps.

Daniel Ricciardo would have won an extra four points last year for his fastest laps.

F1 is set to award a bonus point to the driver who sets the fastest lap in races in the 2019 season.

It is understood the new rule is planned to come into effect at the season-opening Australian GP on March 17, pending the clearance of final regulatory hurdles before Melbourne.

The extra point will only be awarded if the driver who sets the race's fastest lap also finishes in the top 10.

F1 last awarded a point for fastest race laps in 1959.

"It's another dimension to look out for and rewards speed, which is what Formula 1 is all about," said Sky F1 commentator and analyst Martin Brundle.

"I like the concept, especially if somebody like a Ricciardo, a Raikkonen, or whoever, can sneak in and steal an extra point off the front-runners because they're watching each other too closely and pacing themselves.

"I quite like the idea of pushing people along so they can't coast too much."

The sport's current points-scoring system for the top-10 race finishers has been in place since 2010, with the little-loved double points format of Abu Dhabi 2014 proving a one-off experiment.

Fastest lap points were awarded during the course of F1's first decade from 1950, but only race finishes have since counted.

Sebastian Vettel won the first race of the year in Melbourne in 2018.

Valtteri Bottas recorded the most fastest race laps in 2018 with seven. Six of those came when the Mercedes driver finished in the top 10, meaning he would have scored six extra points over the season in the same scenario as 2019.

While the idea of points for pole position has been floated in the past, only Sunday's results continue to be counted.

"I'd probably consider more points, such as for pole position, but I think there's already enough incentive in that respect," added Brundle. "The nightmare scenario there would be that championship got collected on a Saturday afternoon."

﻿This article was taken from Sky Sports with permission.