'F*** you': Accused toddler basher lashes out

A MAN charged with seriously assaulting a young child has verbally abused a Magistrate after being refused bail.

The Casino man, 31, faced Lismore Local Court yesterday afternoon charged with causing bodily harm to a person with intent, resisting an officer in the execution of their duty and escaping police custody.

Solicitor Philip Crick questioned the strength of the prosecution case, in which his client is alleged to have assaulted an 18-month-old girl to the point of brain injury.

But Magistrate David Heilpern said the severity of the incident, which allegedly took place on February 12, and the strength of the case against the man meant it was not appropriate for him to be released.

"One can hardly imagine a more serious form of grievous bodily harm or a more vulnerable victim," Mr Heilpern said.

The court heard a medical assessment of the girl found her injuries were consistent with actions which would have caused her to "immediately become unconscious and unresponsive", and she is expected to have permanent brain injuries.

The accused is alleged to have made efforts to have delayed the girl's access to medical attention.

The man, represented by solicitor Philip Crick, appeared silently in the dock for much of the hearing, but as his bail refusal was handed down he lashed out at Mr Heilpern.

"What a c**ksucker," he said.

"F*** you."

The man will be remanded in custody until his next appearance at a later date.