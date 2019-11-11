Eyes on the sky: RAAF Super hornets to train over Evans Head

IS IT A PLANE: A F/A-18F Super Hornet will fly from RAAF Base Amberley to conduct operational training at Evans Head Air Weapons Range next week.

IS IT A PLANE: A F/A-18F Super Hornet will fly from RAAF Base Amberley to conduct operational training at Evans Head Air Weapons Range next week. Contributed

BE SURE to keep your eyes to the skies next week to get a glimpse of a F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft from Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley conduct training at Evans Head Air Weapons Range.

The operational training, executed near Evans Head township, will take place between Monday and Thursday, 25-28 November.

Number 1 Squadron aircrew will conduct 20mm air-to-ground strafing and simulated bombing runs throughout the week. There will be two waves each day.

Aircrew will also conduct low level flying during each mission within the range airspace. For safety reasons, the Southern Defence Practice Area (DPA; overwater) will be closed from 10am to 4pm during that week.

Commander of Air Combat Group, Air Commodore (AIRCDRE) Tony Grady said local residents could expect aircraft to be operating on the range during the day from 25 November.

"I ask that people strictly observe the closure of the range overwater areas from 10am to 4pm, residents should keep in mind that planned operations can change due to weather or other operational considerations” he said.

"Local residents are advised that access to the range (land areas) remains restricted regardless of any activities being conducted, due to the historical use of the range and the possibility of unexploded ordnance remaining at the site.”

The Evans Head Air Weapons Range Community Advisory Panel has been advised of these activities.

"Defence personnel display Red Flags whenever live firing activities are conducted and carry out patrols to ensure people don't stray into the area,” he said.

"Air Force appreciates the ongoing input and long standing support the local community provides for our operations.”

Information on flying activities can be found on the Air Force Operations website at https://www.airforce.gov.au/operations/flying-operations/flying-activity