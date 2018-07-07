Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shark drones will be activated again during these school holidays.
Shark drones will be activated again during these school holidays.
Environment

Eyes in the sky to spot sharks these holidays

Samantha Poate
by
7th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT MAY be winter but thousands of people are still expected to flock to beaches for some fun in the sun these school holidays.

That's why Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin urged all beachgoers to be Shark Smart.

Aerial surveillance using helicopters will continue every weekend between South Ballina and Point Danger, Tweed Heads up to the September school holidays, and every day of the Queensland and NSW school holidays from June 30 to July 23.

There will be a new drone trial at Evans Head at the same time, with up to six flights per day, weather permitting.

The first flight will be flown at 7.30am, with consecutive flights at half hour intervals.

"The DPI works with beach authorities, aerial surveillance contractors and NSW Police to do all we can to protect swimmers, surfers and other water users,” Mr Franklin said.

"While sharks are a natural part of our environment, a better awareness and understanding of sharks and their behaviour can help everyone enjoy the beach and reduce their risk of a shark encounter.”

Information about sharks spotted from helicopters was relayed immediately to the SharkSmart App and @NSWSharkSmart on Twitter.

"This is in addition to up to 35 SMART drumlines deployed every day, weather permitting, around Ballina, Lennox Head, and Evans Head, tagging white, bull and tiger sharks and releasing them further out to sea,” Mr Franklin said.

"These tagged sharks can be detected on our network of 21 VR4G listening stations dotted along the coast. Users of the App and Twitter would be familiar with the increasing number of alerts at this time of year, particularly around Forster, Port Macquarie, and Ballina.”

The SharkSmart campaign also provides useful tips to minimise the risk of being in waters where sharks may be present.

"I would encourage all beachgoers to download our SharkSmart app and follow us on Twitter to get the latest information,” Mr Franklin said.

For further information on SharkSmart visit www.dpi.nsw.gov.au.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Ballina set to overtake Lismore in population boom

    premium_icon Ballina set to overtake Lismore in population boom

    News BALLINA Shire is soon set to overtake Lismore's population, in what some say is a worrying trend for the regional centre - but not everyone agrees.

    Why we should support Kyogle's rally: Council boss

    premium_icon Why we should support Kyogle's rally: Council boss

    News The council "strongly rejects” allegations from community group

    • 7th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    HUGE DEMAND: Lismore real estate is hot property

    premium_icon HUGE DEMAND: Lismore real estate is hot property

    News First home buyers and investors are snapping up houses

    • 7th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    Despite valiant efforts, the young boy drowned

    Despite valiant efforts, the young boy drowned

    News Tragic tale of summer mishap

    • 7th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners