Eyes have it: Langer says Warner’s Ashes fire is back

The "Bull" is back and Australian opener David Warner has a look in his eye that coach Justin Langer says could mean big things at Lord's this week, as his team looks to take a 2-0 Ashes lead.

In his first Test back after a 12-month ban, Warner failed twice with the bat at Edgbaston, scoring just two and eight in a return that surprised plenty after his World Cup run blitz.

Warner was spared having to go to Worcester for a tour match last week and instead spent time in London with his family in a bid to break the travel, train, play monotony of the tour.

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime on your TV or favourite device with KAYO SPORTS. The biggest Aussie sports and the best from overseas. Just $25/month. No lock-in contract. Get your 14 day free trial >

But the dynamic left-hander was one of only two specialist batsmen to turn up for Australia's first training session at Lord's on Sunday, hitting balls inside and outside for more than an hour.

Justin Langer has seen enough of David Warner to convince him that a big score is imminent.

Warner has never made a Test hundred in England, and averages just 33 compared to his career average of 47.

He is, however, seemingly back to his cheeky, bubbly old self, choosing, as captain Tim Paine revealed in his exclusive News Corp column, to field in front of the boisterous Hollies Stand at Edgbaston despite them booing and jeering him.

But he smiled back then, and strutted to the practice nets on Monday with an air of confidence that enthused Langer about what's to come.

Warner shared some good natured exchanges with fans at Edgbaston as his smile returned.

"I like it when great players miss out. They are great players for a reason and he has that look in his eye," Langer said.

"He would have liked to get more runs in the first game like a few of the boys, but I don't mind when the great players miss out a few times. Statistically, they probably get some pretty soon. Hopefully it's this Test match."

Langer said it was hard to forget his players were people too and having been in England since mid-May, having completed 11 World Cup games and an Ashes Test, a dip in form wasn't too surprising.

LISTEN UP: Lord's Test preview with Peter Lalor

The Australian's chief cricket writer calls in from London with all the latest on Australia's bid to go 2-0 up in the series.

Stream above now or search 'Cricket Unfiltered' on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from, and subscribe today to never miss an episode!

"When you get on the merry-go-round you probably don't see the best of them all the time. You've got the IPL now as well," Langer said.

"You have to recognise they are humans are have a certain amount of battery and you recharge them as well as you can for every big event."