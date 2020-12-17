Eye-watering amount celebrities are paid

Kylie Jenner has been named the highest paid celebrity of 2020, with $780 million earned this year.

The KUWTK star, 23, is followed by the likes of sister Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, The Rock and Rihanna, according to Forbes.

Kylie earned a staggering $713 million pre-tax selling 51 per cent of Kylie Cosmetics company to Coty, the publication claimed.

Forbes had labelled her the youngest self-made billionaire in 2019 - though they later claimed she's not actually a billionaire, and "likely faked tax returns" over the years.

Kylie Jenner is the highest paid celebrity of 2020.

The business magazine said Kylie "inflated the size and success of her business for years".

Kylie's on-off boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott - who is dad to two-year-old Stormi - appeared at number 82 on the 2020 list, after earning $52.2 million.

Coming in second place is Kylie's brother-in-law, Kanye West, with $225 million earned thanks to his Yeezy/Adidas deal.

Kanye's wife, Kim, ranked 48th on the list after making $65.5 million.

Numbers three to five are taken up by professional athletes, with tennis legend Roger Federer coming in third with $140.5 million.

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo was in at four with $139 million, while his sporting rival Lionel Messi nabbed fifth place with $137.5 million.

In sixth place, Tyler Perry earned $128 million, and Dwayne Johnson - who is the world's highest-paid actor - came in 10th taking home $115.7 million.

Taylor Swift came in at number 25 with $83.9 million, while Rihanna was 60th with $60.8 million.

Kylie's topping of the list comes after Forbes took away her "billionaire" title earlier this year.

The business magazine claimed: "Forbes has recalculated Kylie's net worth and concluded that she is not a billionaire.

"A more realistic accounting of her personal fortune puts it at just under $900 million (USD), despite the headlines surrounding the Coty deal that seemed to confirm her billionaire status."

Forbes accused the Kardashians of going to "unusual" lengths to prove the extent of Kylie's wealth, including "inviting Forbes into their mansions and CPA's offices, and even creating tax returns that were likely forged".

However, they admitted they could not prove the documents were actually forged.

Kylie furiously denied the allegations, tweeting at the time: "What am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site."

She added: "All I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I've never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period."

Kylie bought her own pink private jet for her 23rd birthday.

Kylie has earned her millions through a variety of platforms, from Kylie Cosmetics to TV deals and product endorsements on social media.

She reportedly earns $1.7 million for one sponsored Instagram post, according to Business Insider.

The makeup mogul, 23, bought her first home aged 17 and currently lives in a $56 million complex in the Holmby Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

Kylie Jenner bought her Holmby Hills home this year.

She also has a pink private jet which cost $96.2 million, which she bought for her birthday in August.

The home has a luxurious pool.

The mum-of-one certainly splashes the cash, building up a collection of Hermes Birkin bags and luxury cars - from Lamborghinis to Rolls-Royces.

Kylie has an impressive fleet of cars.

