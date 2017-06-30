19°
News

Eye in the sky shark alert

Samantha Poate
| 30th Jun 2017 5:30 AM
DRONE DOINGS: This little item can take photos from a great height. Photo Samantha Elley / Express Examiner
DRONE DOINGS: This little item can take photos from a great height. Photo Samantha Elley / Express Examiner Samantha Elley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HELICOPTER and drone surveillance will be back on northern NSW beaches just in time for the NSW school holidays.

Minister for Primary Industries, Niall Blair said both helicopters and drones would be taking to the skies to keep an eye on beach goers.

"For the first time, contractors are testing the use of a siren on a drone to alert swimmers and surfers if a shark is spotted nearby," Mr Blair said.

"Drones and helicopters have proved a very successful measure in protecting beach goers - last summer they spotted 571 dangerous sharks and assisted in saving two swimmers caught in a rip.

"We are committed to doing all we can to protect beach goers and one of the best ways we can do this during the busy school holidays is through our eyes in the sky."

From July 1, the fifth drone trial will get under way with flights taking place every day until July 16 at Lennox Head, Ballina, Evans Head and Byron Bay.

Helicopter flights will be in the air every day of the school holidays from Point Danger, Tweed Heads to South Ballina, and well as further south down the coast between Wooli and South Sawtell, from Nambucca Heads to Lighthouse Beach, Port Macquarie and Crowdy Head to Birubi.

Thirty-five SMART drumlines are also currently deployed between Ballina and Evans Head and complement the network of 20 VR4G listening stations, to provide real time shark alerts to beach goers via Twitter and the App when a tagged shark swims within 500m.

Director of Life Saving for the Far North Coast, Chris Samuels said the extra surveillance has previously been a great asset for making beaches safer on the North Coast.

"(They have) assisted with early notification for surf life saving resources," Mr Samuels said.

"It is a good sort of warning for those not swimming in patrolled areas and it allows surf life savers to focus on those patrolled areas with the DPI on shark surveillance."

Mr Blair said beach goers should keep an eye out for these helicopters, which are clearly identified with SharkSmart signage.

"Beachgoers can stay up to date through the SharkSmart app and Twitter during the break to make sure they are aware of what is happening at their local beach," Mr Blair said.

"The NSW Government's Shark Management Strategy is a science-driven, innovative project."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers environment school holidays surf watch

REVEALED: Byron scheme that 'wrecked lives' world-wide

REVEALED: Byron scheme that 'wrecked lives' world-wide

FIVE years ago Nyoli Scobie was living the kind of jetsetting luxury life most people dream about, but unbeknown to her, it was too good to be true.

PICTURED: Dangerous sand dunes in Byron Bay

BEACH COLLAPSE: Erosion at Clarkes Beach in the past week has left sand dunes at risk of collapse.

Dunes a risk for sunbathers in Byron Bay

Use your tip vouchers before they expire

Cars waiting at Lismore tip's free tip day on Sunday. Photo: Nolan Verheij-Full / Northern Star

Lismore tip vouchers for 2016/2017 financial year expire tomorrow

Ground-breaking research to supply Asian sushi market

Associate Professor Symon Dworjanyn and federal Member for Cowper Mr Luke Hartsuyker, with sea urchins bound for export to Japan.

Sea urchin research taps into Japanese export market

Local Partners

The emotional stress of blood cancer

BLOOD cancer patients go through a gruelling regime of treatment, often with life-threatening side effects.

New fire truck for Byron firies

Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant and Ben Franklin handing over keys of the new Byron Bay fire truck.

IN 2015/16, firefighters responded to more than 284 callouts

Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole double the country comfort

BALANCE: Beccy Cole and Adam Harvey are touring to perform songs from their album Great Country Songbook Vol 2.

Music collaborators Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole are hitting the Coast

Don't Dream it, Be It! This week's gig guide

CLASSIC FILM: Dress up, get ready to dance, sing and more, as a newly-engaged couple have a mishap in an isolated area and must pay a call to the bizarre residence of Dr Frank N. Furter. Brad Majors (Barry Bostwick) and his fiancee Janet Weiss (Susan Sarandon) have car trouble and seek help at a nearby house, from "the Frankenstein place”, where Dr Frank N. Furter (Tim Curry) awaits. At the Star Court Theatre in Lismore tomorrow from 7pm. $15.

From Frank N Futher to NAIDOC films

Tribute show for rocket man

ON STAGE: Greg Andrew in the Elton John Experience Show.

Show covers all the star's iconic hits

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

AQUAMAN is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor threatening to block filming on the $160 million production.

Kendall and Kylie's new shirts you're guaranteed to hate

Kylie Jenner

“DISRESPECTFUL”, “narcissistic”, “embarrassing” and “overpriced”.

PHOTOS: Muriel's Wedding tip of the iceberg in Tweed's film history

Nadia McDougall sets up the display of Toni Collette wedding dress from the Movie Muriel's Wedding

Tweed's film history showcased amid Hastings blockbuster controversy

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

Unfinished Battlegrounds game raises over $130 million in sales

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

MOVIE REVIEW: The House wins for Ferrell

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

Will Ferrell finally crank outs a decent comedy after two duds.

Fantastic Forest Glades

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

Luxury, Light &amp; Family Function

43 Greenfield Road, Lennox Head 2478

House 5 2 $1,450,000 to...

This quintessential family home has been built for entertaining and coastal living. Designed by Architect Paul Uhlmann, the home enjoys 180 degree views with an...

Character Home In Town - Dual Occupancy Potential

46 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $1,200,000 to...

Situated only a short walk to Byron Bay's CBD and Main Beach is this character filled home with separate guest accommodation. Set behind a privacy wall with...

Privacy and Spectacular Lighthouse and Ocean Views

54 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 4 3 Contact Agent

Situated at the northern end of Paterson Street, this premium elevated position is highly desired and tightly held with the most breathtaking outlook over bush...

Timber Slab Factory - Freehold

1635 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 2 1 2 Contact Agent

Iconic Mullumbimby business with separate residence on 1.13 hectares of land. Site of historic Livingstone's Crossing, original dairy and bails. Unlimited...

Bangalow&#39;s BEST &quot;DOUBLE BLOCK&quot; to be offered in decades!

8 Robinson Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

* With street frontages to 2 of the town's best addresses is this double fronted block with original 1960's home * With double width frontages on...

Incredible Resort Style Living

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 2 $970,000

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

Rural 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so close to the surfing beaches...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so close to the surfing beaches...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 2 $645,000

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Blueberries help property market boom

RURAL MARKET: Elders sale agent Terry Deefholts, Norman Arkan and rural sales agent Angus McDonald.

Growth in the rural property market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!