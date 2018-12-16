‘Zombie’ cyclone may reform

Queensland has been hit with heavy rain and wind.

EX-TROPICAL cyclone Owen, dubbed a "zombie" cyclone, may re-form off the Queensland coast after unloading wild winds and up to 200mm of torrential rain across the state's far north.

Two isolated aboriginal townships "dodged a bullet" as the Category 3 cyclone veered south early on Saturday to hit the sparsely populated western part of Cape York.

Cyclone Owen still packed a punch in its compact core - just 30km wide in the most destructive eye - with 120km/h winds and dumping 200mm of rain in two hours in parts.

But by late on Saturday afternoon, Owen was a cyclone no more, with the Bureau of Meteorology downgrading it to a tropical low.

A map showing the path of ex-tropical cyclone Owen across Queensland.

QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll said it was one of the best-case scenarios emergency services had seen in a long time, but warned of heavy rainfall and flash flooding that could still follow.

"Please do not be complacent, particularly in that northeast tropics area where the rain will continue," Ms Carroll said.

"As always, if it's flooding forget it. And as always, listen to your warnings."

There was a 50 per cent chance of Owen again spinning back up into a cyclone in the Coral Sea off Townsville on Tuesday.

Kowanyama “dodged a bullet”, according to Mayor Michael Yam.

There are no reports of overnight swift water rescues at this stage.

There was heavy rain in the state's north overnight, especially between Cardwell and Ayr.

At 4:47 am BoM issued a Severe Weather Warning for heavy rainfall and damaging winds for people in North Tropical Coast and Tablelands, Herbert and Lower Burdekin, Central Coast and Whitsundays, Capricornia and parts of Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders, Central Highlands and Coalfields and Wide Bay and Burnett Forecast Districts.

Heavy rainfall to extend from the tropics south through central Queensland today and overnight. Damaging winds possible in coastal areas north of about Bowen.

Ex tropical cyclone Owen has moved off the North Tropical Coast and, at 4am AEST, it lay about 80km southeast of Innisfail. It is forecast to move southeastwards and will likely lie off the Central Coast by early Monday morning. A broad upper level trough will move east over the state on Sunday and will eventually shift offshore into the Coral Sea later on Monday.

Heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, is occurring in the northern Herbert and Lower Burdekin district. This heavy rain is expected to extend south into central Queensland today, as far as Bundaberg overnight tonight. Scattered six hourly rainfall totals between 100 and 200mm are likely, with isolated higher falls. Locations that may be affected include Ingham, Townsville, Palm Island, Charters Towers, Bowen, Proserpine, Mackay, Clermont, Rockhampton, Gladstone, Biloela, and Bundaberg.

Currently the heaviest rain is occurring over the Herbert and Lower Burdekin district. Halifax, east of Ingham, has recorded 300mm in the six hours to 5am Sunday, and 623mm since 9am Saturday.

Damaging wind gusts in excess of 90km/h are possible in coastal areas north of about Bowen as the tropical low moves south. A 100 km/h wind gust was recorded at Lucinda at 3:30am Sunday.

The tropical low will most likely lie offshore of the Mackay coast on Monday before shifting slow north again during Tuesday and Wednesday. At this stage the low is not expected to redevelop into a tropical cyclone. The situation will be monitored carefully and tropical cyclone advisories will be issued if necessary.

Lewis Tyson, from Graceville, and Lucia Perry, from Tully, at Moffat Beach on Saturday. Picture: AAP/Meghan Slade

BoM issued several flood warnings overnight:

- Minor Flood Warning for the Bohle River

- Minor Flood Warning for the Herbert River

- Final Flood Warning for the Mulgrave and Russell Rivers

- Flood Watch for south Cape York Peninsula and coastal catchments from Cape Tribulation to St Lawrence

- Initial Flood Warning for the lower Diamantina River

QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll at the State Disaster Management Centre. Picture: AAP/John Gass

At 7.22am BoM issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeast Queensland

for heavy rainfall that is likely to affect Gympie, Somerset, Sunshine Coast, Noosa and Moreton Bay Council Areas.

Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall continue over the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Kilcoy, the area northwest of Noosa Heads and Pomona.

120mm of rainfall at Pomona in the past three hours.

Meanwhile back in Kowanyama on the Gulf of Carpentaria side of Cape York local Mayor Michael Yam said his community "dodged a bullet" when the cyclone veered south.

"We were right in the bullseye but then it dipped and went south," Cr Yam said.

"It's a bit strange, we got a bit of wind and rain overnight, but nothing much.

"There's no structural damage, a little debris, we're all good and in one piece.

"What I'm really happy about is the preparation.

"Everyone went into lockdown and took the threat seriously."