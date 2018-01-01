'Extremely high tides': Don't drive through the water

File photo of a car driving through Tamar St during a king tide.

File photo of a car driving through Tamar St during a king tide. Graham Broadhead

BALLINA is set to get some king tides this week, and locals and visitors are again being reminded not to drive through any flooded streets.

A number of roads are regularly inundated with salt water during big tides.

Roads likely to be affected by king tides and saltwater flooding include:

Tamar Street, Ballina

Riverside Drive, West Ballina

River Street, West Ballina

Burns Point Ferry Road, West Ballina

North Creek Road, North Ballina

Uralba Road, Uralba

Old Bangalow Road, Tintenbar

Tamarind Dr, Cumbalum

Tomorrow's high tide will be about 9.30am, peaking at 1.87m. That will be followed by a 1.9m high tide on Wednesday at 10.15am and another 1.87m high tide on Thursday just after 11am.

Australian Seabird Rescue, which has its headquarters on North Creek Rd, is advising people to plan ahead if they want to attend their school holiday tours, which run at 10am every day.

The jetty at Australian Seabird Rescue in Ballina covered in water because of the king tides.

"We have extremely high tides and North Creek Rd is impassable due to salt water over the road,” they've advised on their Facebook page.

"The road will be inundated on Wednesday 3rd, Thursday 4th and Friday 5th January at least an hour before and after the tour.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience but we cannot control Mother Nature.”

But it will be well worth the planning - Australian Seabird Rescue has many sea turtles in care, with its busiest season in five years.