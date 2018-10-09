'Extreme weather' to bring 'soaking rainfall'

FORECASTERS are warning of a rain event due to hit eastern Australia saying it could lead to the heaviest downpours in months.

Sky news has warned of extreme weather bringing soaking rainfall to the region, and wider parts of Australia.

Sky News Weather Meteorologist Tristan Meyers said in a bulletin on Tuesday several days of rain and storms will affect a broad area of eastern NSW.

"We have heavy rain and storms both for the east and the west,” Mr Meyers said.

"Some areas are going to get the best rain they've seen in months.

"For NSW...10 to 20mm of rainfall hitting drought regions with heavy rain showers and storms ramping up during the weekend.

"As we go into Thursday and Friday heavy showers and storms hitting the eastern coastline and extending into south-east Queensland.

"Into Friday and the weekend we see showers and storms continuing into north-east NSW and south-east Queensland. That's where they could become quite severe.

"For the coastline we could see in excess of 40 to 50mm.”

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts 10-20mm of rain for Lismore on Friday, up to a further 15mm on Saturday.

They expect showers to increase again from Monday onwards.

Byron Bay could receive up to 25mm on Friday, 15mm on Saturday with a high chance of showers until at least Wednesday next week.

Ballina forecast looks similar with up to 15mm on Friday.

Ballina's October mean rainfall is 98.2mm.