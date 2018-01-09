Extreme circus rolls into Lismore

THRILL SEEKERS: The Globe of Death is said to be one of the main attractions of the newly formed Circus Phoenix.

THRILL SEEKERS: The Globe of Death is said to be one of the main attractions of the newly formed Circus Phoenix.

LOCAL talent will be among the extraordinary acts of Circus Phoenix, coming to town next week.

Circus Phoenix is a new generation circus run by two of the youngest circus owners in Australia, Phoenix Harrison (28) and Cassandra Gasser (31).

Local man and world champion Jack Field will be featured in a flare motocross performance, which organisers say will have you on the edge of your seats.

"The world champion freestyle trials rider Jack Field who does a motorcycle freestyle act, back-flipping his motorbike very close to the audience and its really right there in your face action, you can't get any closer," Mr Harrison said.

Other attractions of the two week event include the Globe of Death, the Wheel of Steel, acrobatics, Vegas style illusions and comedy clowns.

"The main attraction would definitely be the Globe of Death, it's a cage, five metres in dimension from top to bottom with two high speed motorcycle riders racing around," Mr Harrison said.

"We also put one of the females in the middle and ride around her weaving and passing each other by just millimetres."

Just eight months after their establishment and Circus Phoenix is already making a huge splash in their Australian tour.

"We just started our Australian Tour and basically we have been making our way right around the country," Mr Harrison said.

"Now we will be making our way through a lot of NSW country towns and coastal towns all the way down to Victoria."

After being such a big hit in Casino just a few months ago, they couldn't miss a chance to come back to the Northern Rivers to give the audience more.

"A lot of people told us Lismore would be great, so that was the decision to come here, we have always wanted to come there it's just a great little country town."

Mr Harrison said it was a great family show for all ages to enjoy.

"Come down for some great family action and fun."

They will be at the Lismore Showground from January 18 for two weeks.

Tickets will cost anywhere between $20-$45.

Phone the Boxoffice at 0438 488 001 or visit their website http://circusphoenix.com.au/.