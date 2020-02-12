‘Extraordinary’ rainfall figures, council assessing damage

Conditions on Byron Bay's Main Beach as the town was hit by more wet weather and a very high tide on Wednesday, February 12.

Conditions on Byron Bay's Main Beach as the town was hit by more wet weather and a very high tide on Wednesday, February 12.

BYRON Shire Council staff are still working to assess damage caused by heavy rain that fell across the region in recent days.

The council received 170 after-hours calls for help for a wide range of issues between Thursday, February 6 and Monday, February 10.

The calls related to flooding, road closures, water and sewer issues.

“There is no doubt that the intensity of the rain has caused damage to our road network and we are asking for people to take extra care on the roads because there will be hazards such as potholes,” the council’s acting director of infrastructure services, Phil Warner, said.

“The recent rainfall figures are quite extraordinary.

“Staff installed a rain gauge at the railway station at Byron Bay when work on the Byron bypass started and 350mm was recorded in that gauge for 24 hours to 9am Friday, February 7.

“Council will be reviewing the impact of the weather event on the Byron Shire and see where we, as an organisation, can make improvements and a part of this review will include the drain network and our maintenance program.”

Mr Warner also expressed his “sincere thanks” to local SES crews and council staff who were kept busy responding to emergencies in recent days.

He said pothole patching was a priority for the council.

If you see damage, go to the “report it” tab on the council’s website, www.byron.nsw.gov.au.

Wet conditions have meanwhile been lingering over the shire, along with unusually high tides.

The weather bureau had forecast a particularly high tide of 1.86m for the Brunswick River shortly before 12pm today.

A severe storm warning has been issued for the region.

This followed a warning yesterday morning of abnormally high tides for the entire NSW Coast.