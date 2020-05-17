Extraordinary meeting to discuss council’s budget

TENTERFIELD Shire Council will hold an extraordinary meeting on Friday in order to discuss the draft budget for the next financial year.

The meeting will be held on Friday, May 22 at the RSL Pavilion, rear of Memorial Hall, Molesworth Street Tenterfield, commencing at 9.30am.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider the draft Operational Plan Budget for 2020/21.

A council spokeswoman said due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, there is no provision to provide a public gallery.

She said community members wishing to speak on the agenda should contact the council's executive assistant media on 0407 535 182 before 5pm on Wednesday, May 20 to make necessary arrangements.

She said the council is unable to livestream this meeting, and a recording will be available on Tenterfield Shire Council's website on Monday, May 25.

The business paper will be available on the council website on Tuesday, May 19 from 3pm.