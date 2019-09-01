Menu
LAST TO FIRST: Byron Bay celebrates after winning the women's Aussie Rules grand final at Oakes Oval, Lismore.
Sport

Extra time required for aussie rules grand final

by Keith Webb
1st Sep 2019 5:50 PM
BYRON BAY and Tweed Coast saved their best for last as they fought out what's being described as the best Northern Rivers women's Aussie Rules grand final yet.

The Magpies women won 2.6 (18) to 2.3 (15) in extra time.

After trailing all game and, remarkably, not troubling the scorers up to three-quarter time, the Tigers came storming home in the last quarter.

Forward Taylor Sainsbury was sensationally awarded a 50m penalty with just seconds remaining and after she kicked truly the final siren sounded to force the game into extra time.

Byron Bay had to regather in the additional five minutes each way and had the better of play during this period to come away from Oakes Oval, Lismore, with a memorable win.

Magpies captain Cassandra Hynes was instrumental for her team in extra time but it was key back Miranda Soch-acki who was rewarded for her four-quarter effort by being named best on ground.

The premiership win is the first for the Magpies women's team who capped a remarkable season after finishing bottom of the table last year.

