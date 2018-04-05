Extra police to tackle holiday, Games influx on our roads

There will be extra Highway Patrol units across the region throughout the Commonwealth Games.

There will be extra Highway Patrol units across the region throughout the Commonwealth Games. Trevor Veale

NORTHERN Rivers residents can expect to see extra Highway Patrol units across the region this week.

Northern Borders Highway Patrol senior sergeant Chad George said they would have an extra 24 units between Lismore and the Queensland border during the Commonwealth Games.

He said the extra officers would help to quickly clear up any incidents on the region's main arterial roads during the games.

Meanwhile, Senior Sgt George said the Easter long weekend was "pretty good” for the Northern Rivers, with no major incidents on our roads.

He said officers across the Richmond and Tweed Byron Police Districts conducted about 6700 breath tests which led to 22 drink-driving detections.

There were 142 speeding infringements issues, 34 people caught not wearing their seatbelts and 281 "other” offences, which encompasses crossing double lines and using mobile phones while driving.

Senior Sgt George said it was positive to see most motorists stick to the road rules during such a busy period, which included Bluesfest Byron Bay, the start of Queensland school holidays and the launch of the Commonwealth Games.

Across the state, 7750 drivers were caught speeding and 294 were found drink-driving during Operation Tortoise which spanned the Easter break.

Traffic and Highway Patrol commander Michael Corboy said while they were "generally pleased” with motorists' behaviour, there were "still too many putting themselves and others at risk”.

"Sadly, four people lost their lives during the operation, including an 18-year-old man who was the passenger in a car during a crash in Boggabri,” he said.

"Every fatal crash is a tragedy for not only those involved, but for the families they leave behind.”