Extra police patrols after alleged assault near nudist beach

A FOREIGN tourist was an alleged victim of indecent assault by a partially naked Queensland man at an increasingly notorious national parkland near Byron Bay.

Police will deploy extra patrols in the area after it was alleged the woman, 28, was attacked by the man, 53, about 2pm on Wednesday while waiting for a friend at Tea Tree Lakes just off Gray's Lane at the Tyagarah Nature Reserve - which is near the nudist beach.

The woman managed to free herself from the man and alerted National Parks and Wildlife officers before contacting police, who arrived and arrested the man in the carpark a short time later.

Police charged the man, of Manly, with: detain with intent to commit serious indictable offence ; commit act of indecency; and indecent assault.

He was released on conditional bail and due to appear at Byron Bay Local Court later this month.

Tweed/Byron police have urged community members who visit this popular area to be aware of your surroundings at all times and report any suspicious behaviour to Byron Bay Police on 6685 9499.