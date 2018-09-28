Menu
Senior Sergeant Chad George has urged motorists to take care this weekend as Operation Slow Down kicks off.
Extra police, double demerits kick off for long weekend

Liana Turner
28th Sep 2018 12:00 PM

IT'S been a devastating year on Northern Rivers roads and police hope extra patrols this long weekend will help to address that.

Northern Borders Highway Patrol senior sergeant Chad George said Operation Slow Down began this morning and would run until 11.59pm on Monday.

Sen Sgt George said they would be targeting "the main causal factors for crashes” across the region and the state for the Labor Day long weekend.

He said that would include speeding, drink and drug-driving and distraction offences.

Double demerits are in place for speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.

Sen Sgt George said mobile phone use would land drivers with a whopping 10 demerits.

"Many people have been killed or seriously injured this year and we'd like to see that stop,” Sen Sgt George said.

"The way to make that stop is for people to not speed, not drink and drive and not use their mobile phones.”

He said the Tweed Byron and Richmond Police Districts had seen 14 road-related deaths.

Six of those have involved motorbikes, three of which have occurred in Richmond since the start of August.

"Motorbike riders and pillions are a vulnerable road user due to the lower protection they have compared to car drivers and truck drivers,” Sen Sgt George said.

"Even if they're not at fault in an accident, it's likely they're going to be seriously injured if not killed.”

He urged motorcyclists to drive defensively, and other road users to be aware of their vulnerability and double-check their blind spots.

"Keep an extra eye out for motorbikes, give bikes extra space,” he said.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Command's Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy reaffirmed calls for motorists to take care as school holidays begin across the state.

"This weekend is all about getting from A to B and ensuring everyone can make it back home - not sacrificing safety in moments of possible impatience while driving,” he said.

