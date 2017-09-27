27°
News

50%+ shortfall needed to build shark observation tower

There are plans to build a shark observation tower at Sharpes Beach, Skennars Head.
There are plans to build a shark observation tower at Sharpes Beach, Skennars Head.

A SIGNIFICANT funding shortfall has been identified in plans to build a shark observation tower at one of the Ballina Shire's busiest beaches.

Ballina Shire Council has approval to build the tower at Sharpes Beach and received $39,000 in State Government funding for the work.

The money was allocated as part of the government's Shark Management Strategy.

But a report going to this week's council meeting explains that the cost to complete the project is about $85,000.

"Additional funding will be required for the project to be completed to a standard that will ensure its long term sustainability," the report states.

"There have been numerous regular sightings and catch and release events of target shark species directly off Sharpes Beach ... although it is a popular swimming and surfing beach with a growing local population, there is no permanent surf lifesaving facilities at the beach."

A new observation tower would "greatly improve" safety at the beach.

Approval to build the tower lapses at the end of October, and the existing grant money must be spent this year, so time is running out to find a solution.

The council report recommends writing to the State Government to ask for extra funding.

"Inability to complete the project that the funding was provided for may lead to it being withdrawn," the council report states.

"It is currently estimated that an additional $45,000 will be required to complete the project to the standard specified."

Councillors will vote on the matter at Thursday's council meeting.

Topics:  ballina shire council shark shark attack shark management strategy shark mitigation

Lismore Northern Star
Petition to put $90m development back on table

Petition to put $90m development back on table

MORE than 500 signatures to see decision reversed.

Malicious damage and theft at club house

Do you recognise these tags?

POLICE are appealing for any information in regards to the damage

We can recycle your used Nespresso coffee pods

Nespresso Coffee Pods.

Nespresso pods are completely recyclable, and we can help you do it

Excavator used to demolish termite-ridden hall

All happenings at the Horeshoe Creek Hall are above board, council has assured.

Update on current demolition of the Horseshoe Creek Hall

Local Partners