Extra jail for Baggaley 'link man'

BALLINA scaffolder, footballer and golfer Beauttlar Filimoehala has received a five month jail sentence for intimidating a senior police officer in a Ballina gym.

The sentence will be added to the end of jail time on an unrelated drug conviction.

Filimoehala, 32, also known as David Thait, is now serving jail time on three separate offences and will not be released from jail until at least September 2012.

He was jailed by Lismore District Court judge James Black last Friday to serve at least two years and three months jail for his role in the Baggaley brothers' (Nathan and Dru) amphetamine drug enterprise at Byron Bay. That sentence for the supply of 509 ecstasy pills will begin on January 25, 2010, because Filimoehala is already serving a jail sentence on an unrelated assault conviction of a young Ballina woman.

Filimoehala, through his defence lawyer Ralph James, lodged an appeal over a Lismore Local Court sentence earlier this year that he serve nine months jail after being found guilty of intimidating Detective Labeeb Saad at Ballina Fair Swim and Gym on December 16, 2008.

In that local court decision, Filimoehala received 12 months jail with a non-parole of nine months to be served from June 2009 - that would have made him eligible for release in March 2010.

Judge Black dismissed the appeal but ordered the magistrate's penalties be varied.

He resentenced Filimoehala to serve five months jail with the sentence not to begin until April 2012. Filimoehala had been due for release in April 2010 on the drug offences.

In the intimidation offence Filimoehala was found guilty of intimidating the officer after going up to him at a bubbler in the gym and speaking to him about a police matter involving his brother.

Filimoehala, who had maintained his innocence, was found to have told the detective that he knew where he lived and that he should lock his doors and windows.