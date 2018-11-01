Menu
Local employers are being encouraged to hire apprentices.
News

Extra cash for employers who hire apprentices

1st Nov 2018 2:00 PM

A NEW trial government program will provide financial incentives for our local businesses to employ more apprentices.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said many young people did not want to leave their local community to get an apprenticeship and further their education.

"For this reason, helping them get a VET qualification is every bit as important as a university degree,” he said.

Mr Hogan said eligible local employers will be able to receive payments based on the apprentice's relevant award wage rates.

"Subsidies will be provided at 75 per cent of the apprentice's award wage in the first year, followed with 50 per cent in the second year and 25 per cent in the third year,” he said.

"It's an incentive that will encourage businesses and employers to engage a new apprentice and turbo-charge someone's future career.

"Through this incentive program we are securing the skills our local businesses need to remain competitive and give our students new opportunities at home.”

From January 1 2019, the new subsidy will support eligible new local apprentices in areas such as plumbing, mechanical, electrical, painting trades and hairdressing.

Lismore Northern Star

