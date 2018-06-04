Extra $1M funding for suicide prevention trial

MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT: On Monday Member for Page Kevin Hogan joined North Coast Primary Health Network chief executive Sharyn White to announce an extra $1M in funding for a National Suicide Prevention Trial.

A NEW program to develop and tailor innovative response and approaches to suicide prevention received a $1 million boost in federal funding.

The $1 million extension for the North Coast Primary Health Network's successful suicide prevention programme will mean more lives will be saved in the region.

Yesterday Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan announced extra funding for the community, which includes the areas of Lismore, Grafton, Kempsey and the Tweed.

He said the National Suicide Prevention Trial was based in 12 locations across Australia, including the North Coast and will now run until 30 June 2020.

"Each and every suicide is unacceptable and we will continue to do all we can to reverse them,” Mr Hogan said.

He said preventing suicide was a complex problem and a one-size-fits-all strategy for dealing with the challenge may not be the best approach, and said this was exactly what this prevention trial was all about.

"We recognise that the causes of suicide and the resources needed to prevent it will vary from town to town, and from region to region,” he said.

"The resources needed to tackle suicide in a regional community like ours are very different to the resources needed to tackle suicide in inner city Sydney or Brisbane.”

North Coast Primary Health Network chief executive officer Sharyn White said any suicide rate was too high.

"Every community is different and the things which drive their suicide rates are different,” she said.

"We are also providing post-suicide support for the person and their families.”

The North Coast Primary Health Network will receive an extra $1 million, with mental health experts from the Black Dog Institute and the University of Melbourne also receiving additional funding to support the implementation and evaluation of the trial.

Mr Hogan said in the short term, the community will continue to benefit from better resources and services.

"Over the longer term, the findings of trial sites will be used in developing future responses to suicide prevention across Australia,” he said.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention services call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Other services include the Suicide Call Back Service :1300 659 467, Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636, Kids Helpline: 1800 551 800, MensLine Australia: 1300 789 978