Bureaucrats push endangered species to brink

QUEENSLAND'S most endangered animals risk extinction as bureaucrats take up to seven years to declare a threatened species.

The damning Queensland Audit Office's Conserving Threatened Species Report released yesterday found the Department of Environment and Science was "unlikely to effectively conserve and recover many threatened species" due to poor management.

The report, which assessed whether State Government departments were doing enough to identify, protect and conserve threatened species, found some of Queensland's most threatened plants and animals were denied species protection for up to seven years.

The northern hairy-nosed wombat.

"Delays between the assessment process and ministers' approval results in some species being assessed as threatened but not listed for years," the report said.

"Of the 404 species listed in 2014 and 2015, the average period between assessment and listing was three years and 10 months. In some cases, the delays were more than seven years.

"The delays in listing result in delays in species protection. Once species are listed, the department does not periodically or systematically review their classification.

"The department, therefore, does not know whether the extinction risk for these species has changed or remained steady."

The swift parrot.

The boggomoss snail.

According to the Nature Conservation Act, Queensland has 955 species listed as threatened, with 33 extinct in the wild, 301 endangered and 621 listed as vulnerable.

Environmental professor Tor Hundloe said threatened species required immediate action.

"Undoubtedly, (the delay) could be very dangerous for threatened species," he said.

"In seven years, urban development could wipe a whole population out if nothing is done.

"If something is threatened it needs immediate action."

The Australian lacelid.

Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch yesterday launched a Biodiversity Conservation Strategy for Queensland in response to the report.

"The Palaszczuk Government takes the protection of our threatened species very seriously," she said.

"I welcome the Queensland Audit Office report and the opportunity it presents for the Department of Environment and Science to improve the management of threatened species.

The northern bettong.

"The Department of Environment and Science has accepted all seven recommendations of the Queensland Audit Office's report and has already started engaging with threatened species experts to identify areas for improvement.

"The Palaszczuk Government has already delivered reforms that address some of the major threats to species' habitat raised in the Queensland Audit Office report."

QUEENSLAND'S ENDANGERED LIST

■ Northern bettong

■ Swift parrot

■ Northern hairy-nosed wombat

■ Southern cassowary

■ Australian lacelid

■ The night parrot

■ Southern giant-petrel

■ Boggomoss snail

■ Elizabeth Springs goby

■ Ghost bat