EXTENSIVE WRAP: 51 must-read Future Northern Rivers stories

What will the Northern Rivers look like in the future?

HOW do you envision the Northern Rivers to be in 20, 30, 50 years?

The Future NNSW series examines the challenges ahead for our region, the population demography and their associated requirements, including the importance of creating opportunities and jobs for our youth via all levels of education and innovative business leadership.

It explores the options for addressing them and reveals innovative and achievable ideas for transforming our region over the next 25 years.

Our Future NNSW series is a prime opportunity to look forward and create the best outcomes for our diverse region.

OUR REGION

1. Is there scope for the Northern Rivers to introduce a second university, and become a leader in agribusiness in order to help the region succeed into the future? Here are the building blocks for a region's success.

2. Which are the Northern Rivers' most popular towns?

3. While the Northern Rivers is home to a patchwork of charming small towns and villages, many of these places could be teetering on the edge of extinction.

4. Here are some of the biggest local projects, all with enormous potential for the future.

FUTURE

5. Here's why The Northern Star editor borrowed the 'I have a dream' line from the Reverend Martin Luther King for a speech he gave at the Northern Rivers Future Forum with demographer Bernard Salt.

6. Here's Bernard Salt's 'outrageous' vision for the Northern Rivers. What do you think?

7. The Northern Rivers could be a city. You could, in fact, fit Los Angeles within the region very comfortably, according to Bernard Salt. While it benefits geographically being removed from a city, into the future the region needs to think as a collective to reap the benefits.

8. The Northern Star editor explains why it is going to take some big thinking to put aside all the differences we have as a region, each in our own little silos, and make the Northern Rivers operate as a whole entity and one that is easily recognisable.

9. At a Future Northern Rivers forum there was plenty of ideas of how the Northern Rivers should look like in 30 to 50 years, from the best food region in Australia, to being a place where young people wanted to be.

10. The Northern Rivers is Australia's 12th largest urban mass in Australia. This is why the region needs to re-market itself.

HEALTH

11. How healthcare will cater for explosive demand in 40 years: A population showing no signs of slowing means planning for the delivery of sustainable and accessible healthcare has taken on new levels of importance.

12. The health district faces challenges not yet known but with rising populations, including a 29 per cent increase in Northern Rivers residents aged 65 and older, there will be no shortage of work to do. That's why investment in hospitals is vital for the future.

13. It's all about technology these days for Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service ... but the future of the chopper is in the air as donations plummet.

POPULATION

14. BY 2030, there will be more than a quarter of a million people calling the Northern Rivers home.

15. Who are the people sparking our population growth?

16. Which town is ageing fastest? Demographer Bernard Salt has predicted what the future will look like for the ages of residents in each of our council areas.

EDUCATION

18. Southern Cross University is on track to double the enrolments within the next decade.

19. There is a missing generation of Northern Rivers residents aged 18 to 48 we need to claw back to this region in order to prosper. Here's why.

20. KIDS HAVE THEIR SAY: The classroom of the future is here for our children today.

TECHNOLOGY

21. In the future telecommunications technology could help support surgery in regional Australia and the farming industry by transmitting information from remote sensors and drones, according to Optus.

22. Find out why this region is the perfect place to trial all manners of smart farming techniques and technologies.

BUSINESS

23. "Having people leave the city and creating a business somewhere trendy is a very common thing in some areas, including the Northern Rivers."

24. Which town should small business owners set up shop? We can tell you which town is popular for business.

25. Which local business has "manufacturers around the world come knocking on our door."

26. Why so many people are flocking to this quaint village. The location may surprise you.

27. Why this little village is a "slice of heaven".

28. Joel Jensen is a shining example of a born and bred Northern Rivers success story. This is why his decision to stay in home town is paying off, big time.

FARMING & AGRICULTURE

29. Northern Co-operative Meat Company chairman John Seccombe said the Northern Rivers is the "co-operative capital of Australia".

30. The Northern Rivers could one day be home to a world-class ice cream manufacturing facility.

31. This is the future of agriculture we could see in the Northern Rivers within the next 30 years.

HOMES

32. What housing will look like in 2036 on the Northern Rivers, and where it will go.

33. Why are homeowners running for the hills?

JOBS

34. Believe it or not, our region is a good place to get a job

LIFESTYLE

35. Is moving to a small town the new Australian Dream? These young entrepreneurs from big cities have opted for a tree change.

36. There is a $1262 difference per week between the Northern Rivers' highest and lowest earners/ household incomes.

37. Ballina is fast becoming a hotspot, but how will the town meet the booming future population growth?

38. It's the question locals have been asking for decades: How Byron Bay will preserve it's community culture in the future? We asked Byron Shire Council their plan.

39. They are the towns with the highest number of families, but what makes them so desirable?

40. While the Northern Rivers unemployment rate is well-below the Australian average, it is a much different story for the region's youth. We break down youth unemployment in all towns.

41. YOUR SAY: Data shows villages on the Northern Rivers are suffering a long, drawn-out decline and are in urgent need of attention. How can we save our villages?

QUIRKY

42. Single and ready to mingle? These are the two best towns to look for love on the Northern Rivers (it's scientifically backed by data ... you're welcome).

43. The Northern Rivers is losing faith while turning toward an "unlikely" religion, Australia's leading demographer Bernard Salt has revealed.

TRANSPORT

44. It's already been a thing for decades in Japan, but plans for a high speed rail - promised by Labor pre-election, could be a reality for the region in decades to come.

45. From driverless cars, electric vehicles and drones are the future of the NSW Transport system in regional NSW - here's what regional NSW transport will look like in 40 years.

46. Ballina Byron Gateway Airport will need some $28 million worth of runway and apron upgrades in the coming years to cater to Jetstar's future fleet of Airbus A321 passenger jets. Here's council's plan to get it done.

ENVIRONMENT

47. In 30 years, our environment will be "quite possibly like something out of Mad Max", a spokeswoman from North Coast Environment Council said.

48. From rainfall, temperature and marine, we take a look at how climate change could affect the Northern Rivers.

49. Koalas could be extinct within 40 years. A koala expert and scientist has released mapping showing the Lismore region has lost 60 per cent of koala habitat since European settlement.

50. The Northern Rivers faces a potential water crisis within five years.

POLITICAL

51. This is why it's critical that government outline a long-term vision for Australia.