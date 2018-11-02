Taylor sent up the Cricket Australia order

FORMER Australian skipper Mark Taylor is the sentimental choice to succeed outgoing Cricket Australia chairman David Peever as the cheating scandal claimed yet another heavyweight scalp.

Peever resigned on Thursday just a week after re-election for a second, three-year term as Cricket Australia chairman.

Peever was wounded by a loss of support from NSW in addition to criticism contained in the Longstaff review of on-field and CA culture

Peever's deputy, former Cricket Victoria director Earl Eddings, will fill an interim role as chairman until the board makes an permanent appointment.

However, James Sutherland's predecessor as CA chief executive Mal Speed and greats including Geoff Lawson want a "dyed-in-the-wool cricket" person like Taylor to become chairman and reconnect with grassroots fans.

Former Rio Tinto boss Peever joins former national coach Darren Lehmann, Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft as casualties of "Sandpaper-gate".

Sutherland has been replaced by Kevin Roberts while high-performance manager Pat Howard will exit after next year's Ashes series in England.

South Australian Cricket Association boss Keith Bradshaw had cautioned against further upheaval and factional fighting that could follow a move on embattled Peever.

Mark Taylor batting at during a Test match at Adelaide Oval in 1995.

Pressure on Peever became unbearable following an unconvincing media conference performance explaining the release of an 145-page cultural review produced by the Ethics Centre's Dr Simon Longstaff.

Peever labelled Australia's ball-tampering meltdown while following a CA endorsed win-at-all-costs agenda against South Africa in Cape Town as "a hiccup". Eddings acknowledged Peever's "pivotal role" in the elevation of women's cricket, funding and governance reform.

"We look forward to continuing the important process of recovering and rebuilding for Cricket Australia and Australian cricket," Mr Eddings said.

"The board is keenly aware that we have a way to go to earn back the trust of the cricket community. We and the executive team are determined to make cricket stronger."

CA was criticised as "arrogant" in the Longstaff review which also noted that responsibility for the ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town "lies with CA and not just the players".

Peever's departure paves the way for cuts to CA-imposed ball-tampering bans issued to Smith and Warner.