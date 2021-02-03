Murderer 'can’t be let out, he’ll do it again’ woman warns

The estranged partner of murderer Robert Long has issued a chilling warning after his latest bid to win release on parole.

THE estranged former partner of Childers backpacker murderer Robert Paul Long says she's relieved he was denied parole on Tuesday but won't rest easy until he's locked away forever.

"He will do it again - he can't be let out," said Gold Coast resident Christine Campbell, 65.

"It's always at the front of my mind and I wouldn't be surprised if he gets it next time."

A statement by the Parole Board Queensland confirmed it had "refused Robert Long's application for a parole order".

"In accordance with section 193 (5A) of the Corrective Services Act 2006 the board decided he must not reapply for parole for the maximum period allowed under the legislation, namely, 12 months.

"A summary of the decision will not be published on the board's website as he has a right of review as per the Judicial Review Act 1991."

Robert Long, 38, an itinerant fruit picker, who was convicted at Brisbane Supreme Court, of murder and arson for starting a blaze that tore through the Palace Backpackers Hostel at Childers, killing 15 young travellers.

Convicted murderer Long was sentenced to 20 years in jail after he deliberately set alight the Palace Backpacker Hostel at Childers on June 23, 2000. Fifteen people died in the blaze.

Long was only convicted of the murders of two victims and last year applied to be released from jail after becoming eligible for parole.

He is a geriatric carer for prisoners in the residential section of Wolston jail near Brisbane

Ms Campbell, now wheelchair-bound, said she was determined to ensure Long remained behind bars and had been working with police in the Northern Territory in relation to an alleged arson and murder attempt on her life at a caravan park in 1993.

"I've had a Detective call in and see me and I've done statements and sent them to Darwin - everything is ready in case he gets out next time," she said.

"I swore that I would never let this man walk ever again. He will not do it again."

Christine Campbell, former estranged partner of Childers' backpack murderer Robert Long, said she was determined to ensure he was never allowed back into the community. Photo Scott Powick

Ms Campbell said an 11-paged letter to the parole board from her daughter Lauren "did a lot of good". Previously, she told the Bulletin that Lauren "been through hell and back" at the hands of Long, with whom she no longer associates with.

"She's had to deal with so much, he's choked, strangled and nearly killed her."

In addition to victim impact statements from Long's victims and their families and former Childers mayor Bill Trevor, a petition entitled "Keep mass murderer Robert Paul Long behind bars for life" attracted 20,000 signatures.

Ms Campbell said there wasn't one day that went by where she didn't think about Long and feared the day he was ever released into the community.

"The Detective I'm working with said he's not going to give this up and is also doing everything he can to ensure we've got enough to charge him."

