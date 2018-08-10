Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Child internet safety tips
Crime

EXPOSED: Man charged with 600-plus child sex offences named

Annie Perets
by
9th Aug 2018 8:10 PM | Updated: 10th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG Fraser Coast man is at the centre of a shocking child sex investigation which has led to more than 600 related charges.  

Police will allege William Glen Fissenden played a key role in an online child pornography network with at least two victims identified and a catalogue of images seized.   

The 19-year-old has recently been subject to an investigation by detectives from Taskforce Argos, the Queensland Police squad tasked with identifying alleged online predators.   

He faces a total of 651 charges.  

They include 234 counts of making child exploitation material, 99 counts of using a carriage service to distribute child exploitation material.   He is also charged with 32 counts of indecent treatment of a child.   

The Chronicle can reveal at least one of the alleged victims lives in the US.   

Hervey Bay police first executed a search of Mr Fissenden's home in Dundowran in November last year.  

The matter was referred to Brisbane and following further investigations by Taskforce Argos, Mr Fissenden was charged with more than 600 additional offences.   

These were mentioned briefly in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.  

Mr Fissenden, who is currently in custody, appeared by a video link.  

Police allege the offences took place over several months last year.  

Some of the crimes are alleged to have been committed on a child aged under 12 years of age.   

Mr Fissenden's extensive list of charges also includes one count of engaging in sexual activity with a child using a carriage service, 20 counts of extortion, and 128 counts of using a carriage service to procure a person under the age of 16.  

His earlier charges were committed to the District Court in March this year.  

The new offences are expected to be committed to also be committed at his next court appearance.  

child pornography fccourt fccrime fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Hospital error could have cost former prison boss his life

    premium_icon Hospital error could have cost former prison boss his life

    News THE former head of NSW prisons made a formal complaint about treatment he received at St Vincent's Private Hospital in Lismore.

    The frail pensioner with a $1000 a week ice habit

    premium_icon The frail pensioner with a $1000 a week ice habit

    Crime The 67-year-old man can no longer speak

    Alleged cocaine supplier swaps jail for exclusive rehab

    premium_icon Alleged cocaine supplier swaps jail for exclusive rehab

    Crime His family will spend thousands of dollars on his treatment

    $22 million aged care development opened at Ballina

    premium_icon $22 million aged care development opened at Ballina

    News The 42-room facility also includes a library, cafe and chapel

    Local Partners