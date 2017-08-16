Expo to help you discover your career

Do you know someone who would benefit from a Careers expo?

RICHMOND Valley Council is inviting local youth to its careers expo on August 28.

The expo will explain the council's Youth Employment Strategy, which offers professional scholarships and full-time apprenticeships and traineeships to 45 students.

There are opportunities in business administration, civil construction, electro technology, engineering, fabrication, finance, horticulture, management, planning and development, mechanical, stores, welding and water operations.

The expo is at the Casino Community and Cultural Centre, from 3-5.30pm.

For more information phone 66600300.