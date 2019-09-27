Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MAN ON A MISSION: Kiwi adventurer Brando Yelavich is cycling across Australia to raise awareness for mental health,
MAN ON A MISSION: Kiwi adventurer Brando Yelavich is cycling across Australia to raise awareness for mental health, Supplied
News

Explorer cycling across Oz desert to roll into region

Alison Paterson
by
27th Sep 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A KIWI adventurer who has cycled from Western Australia will roll into the Northern Rivers on the weekend.

Brando Yelavich, 25, said he hopes his almost 5,000km journey which will end in Byron Bay at the end of the month will inspire others to use goal setting as part of their own mental wellness strategies.

On Tuesday afternoon, speaking from the side of the road at Coochin, Queensland, on his way to cross the boarder to NSW, Mr Yelavich said of the 4,670km 130 day cycle "this has been the single most life-changing thing of my life."

"At 3pm on Sunday I'll arrive at the Byron Bay Peace Pole," he aid.

"I started out from Steep Point in Western Australia to cycle to Cape Byron."

Mr Yelavich said his inspiration is to reduce the stigma around mental illness and empower his followers to become aware of the status of their own mental well-being.

"I've struggled with mental health my entire life, I used to hate the person that I was," he said.

"But one day I woke up and decided to take control and do something to improve my state of mind.

"Everyone has positively responded to my mental health journey. It has really pushed me to go on during particularly tough times on the road".

One thing he said really surprised him was has been the lack of dangerous wildlife he encountered.

"I was expecting the Australian outback to be full of terrifying animals and spiders but luckily I haven't even come across a single snake, although I did get bitten by an ant," he said.

Mr Yelavich is a best-selling author of Wildboy: An Epic Trek around the Coast of New Zealand and his follow up, To the Edge and Back.

As for his unusual first name, Mr Yelavich said it stuck after he was visited Fiji as a child.

"When I was six we went on a really cool family trip to Fiji and I told my mum I didn't like my first name," he said.

"She said your name is not who you are so I started calling myself Brando and it stuck."

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Trio charged over home invasion remain on bail

    premium_icon Trio charged over home invasion remain on bail

    Crime THE men are alleged to have broken into a home last November and assaulted one of the occupants.

    • 27th Sep 2019 12:00 PM
    'Concerted community response' behind ward reopening

    premium_icon 'Concerted community response' behind ward reopening

    Health Bishop pleased with reopening of palliative care at St Vincent's

    Decision made on future of music, food events at popular bowlo

    premium_icon Decision made on future of music, food events at popular...

    Community The Club Lennox events have been subject of noise complaints

    Holiday from hell: Stolen van spotted on North Coast

    premium_icon Holiday from hell: Stolen van spotted on North Coast

    Crime The couple's van was stolen the day after they bought it

    • 27th Sep 2019 12:00 PM