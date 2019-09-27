Explorer cycling across Oz desert to roll into region

MAN ON A MISSION: Kiwi adventurer Brando Yelavich is cycling across Australia to raise awareness for mental health,

MAN ON A MISSION: Kiwi adventurer Brando Yelavich is cycling across Australia to raise awareness for mental health, Supplied

A KIWI adventurer who has cycled from Western Australia will roll into the Northern Rivers on the weekend.

Brando Yelavich, 25, said he hopes his almost 5,000km journey which will end in Byron Bay at the end of the month will inspire others to use goal setting as part of their own mental wellness strategies.

On Tuesday afternoon, speaking from the side of the road at Coochin, Queensland, on his way to cross the boarder to NSW, Mr Yelavich said of the 4,670km 130 day cycle "this has been the single most life-changing thing of my life."

"At 3pm on Sunday I'll arrive at the Byron Bay Peace Pole," he aid.

"I started out from Steep Point in Western Australia to cycle to Cape Byron."

Mr Yelavich said his inspiration is to reduce the stigma around mental illness and empower his followers to become aware of the status of their own mental well-being.

"I've struggled with mental health my entire life, I used to hate the person that I was," he said.

"But one day I woke up and decided to take control and do something to improve my state of mind.

"Everyone has positively responded to my mental health journey. It has really pushed me to go on during particularly tough times on the road".

One thing he said really surprised him was has been the lack of dangerous wildlife he encountered.

"I was expecting the Australian outback to be full of terrifying animals and spiders but luckily I haven't even come across a single snake, although I did get bitten by an ant," he said.

Mr Yelavich is a best-selling author of Wildboy: An Epic Trek around the Coast of New Zealand and his follow up, To the Edge and Back.

As for his unusual first name, Mr Yelavich said it stuck after he was visited Fiji as a child.

"When I was six we went on a really cool family trip to Fiji and I told my mum I didn't like my first name," he said.

"She said your name is not who you are so I started calling myself Brando and it stuck."