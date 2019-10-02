Exploding shower screen puts grandfather on high alert

UNLUCKY: Evans Head home-owner Graham Casey is warning others of the potential of a glass shower purchased from Lickiss Fabrications randomly exploding.

UNLUCKY: Evans Head home-owner Graham Casey is warning others of the potential of a glass shower purchased from Lickiss Fabrications randomly exploding. contributed

A DEAFENING explosion in the middle of the night was so loud an Evans Head family thought a car had driven into their house.

But, as it turned out, their glass shower had just randomly exploded into millions of pieces on the bathroom floor.

Graham Casey said he and his wife were woken to what sounded like "a gun going off" on Wednesday night. They walked into the bathroom to find all the glass panels on the shower had shattered.

"It has just been sitting there since we installed it four years ago - it wasn't damaged," the home-owner said.

"We have seven grandkids and they often sit in there - the smallest one is two years old - I'd hate to think they were just sitting there when it exploded."

He said he had paid more than $1000 for a "supposedly hardened glass".

"When I went back to them and asked what they could do about it, they just said it was bad luck," he said.

UNLUCKY: Evans Head home-owner Graham Casey is warning others of the potential of a glass shower purchased from Lickiss Fabrications randomly exploding. contributed

"They said one in so many explode and that it might happen again. I asked them what happens if it explodes in six months' time they just said it would be bad luck too because they don't give a warranty with glass."

Mr Casey said he wanted to warn others of the danger.

"People have to be aware it can happen and it can be dangerous, we are lucky there was nobody in there."