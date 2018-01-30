EXPLAINED: Why 'Dr Death' is coming to Lismore

RIGHT TO DIE: Dr Philip Nitschke from Exit International will deliver a workshop in Lismore this week.

RIGHT TO DIE: Dr Philip Nitschke from Exit International will deliver a workshop in Lismore this week. Max Fleet BUN070212EUT1

DR PHILIP Nitschke says "life is a gift, and a gift that you cannot give away it's not a gift, it's a burden” - he will share that philosophy in Lismore this weekend.

The 'right to rational suicide' advocate will offer an Exit workshop in Lismore, the first of only five events in Australia.

Dubbed 'Dr Death' in the 1990s for his euthanasia advocacy, Mr Nitschke now lives in The Netherlands where he continues his work via his organisation Exit International.

On choosing to visit Lismore, Dr Nitschke said: "We've got a lot of members across Australia, but we have a particular concentration on the North Coast of NSW, Lismore is an important area for us and we haven't been there for a couple of years.”

The public meeting will provide an update on dying with dignity law reform in Australia, followed by an Exit workshop, which will be free for Exit International members.

The workshop will teach "how you can get the drugs that will be able to give you a peaceful death” and will be a restricted gathering for people over the age of 50, but organisers are flexible to making exceptions.

Asked if any of that information provided in the workshop breaks NSW laws, Dr Nitschke said that is not the case.

"Because the law precludes assisting a suicide, and that's a crime, many people have tried to argue that if you run around telling people 'this drug, if you take it, will end your life' and you show them how they might obtain it, that you are in a sense breaking that law, that you are assisting a suicide.

"The argument to that is: no, I am giving people the information they need to make a valid choice.

"Giving people good information is not encouraging people to die, and I don't encourage people to do this, but I can see the wisdom on giving people the needed information so that they can make a choice.”

Asked if the term 'suicide advocate' applies to him, Nitschke said the correct term is "right to rational suicide advocate”.

Nitschke said he has been criticised for supporting the right to die by suspected murderer Nigel Braley in Western Australia.

The case triggered the Medical Health Professional Tribunal to uphold Dr Nitschke's suspension by the Medical Board of Australia.

"My philosophical feeling is that life is a gift, and a gift that you cannot give away it's not a gift, it's a burden, and I think we should have a society when people can divest themselves of life if that's what they choose and they've thought clearly about it.”

A free public meeting will be held at the Lismore Workers Club, 231 Keen St, Lismore, on Saturday, February 3, from 1pm. Further information can be found on exitinternational.net/

meetings/workshops.