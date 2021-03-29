EXPLAINED: NSW Health’s latest advice after QLD COVID cases

NSW Health has urged anyone with even the mildest symptoms to get tested after it was revealed two new Queensland-based COVID-19 cases visited Byron Bay while infectious.

The department has also advised NSW residents avoid any non-essential travel to the Greater Brisbane area.

NSW Health has also confirmed the two sisters who visited Byron Bay while infectious attended The Beach Hotel between 7.15pm and 8.30pm on Friday, March 26 and The Farm Byron Bay between 8am and 9.30am on Sunday, March 28.

"Queensland Health has advised that two new cases of COVID-19 attended a number of venues in the Byron Bay area from Friday March 26 to Sunday March 28 before returning to Queensland," NSW Health said in a statement.

"Urgent investigations and contact tracing are underway, and NSW Health will provide further updates throughout the day.

"NSW Health is advising people against non-essential travel to the Greater Brisbane area at this time.

"NSW Health is urging anyone in the Byron Bay area with even the mildest of symptoms to come forward for testing and self-isolate immediately."

>> Find your nearest testing clinic at https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/how-to-protect-yourself-and-others/clinics, or

contact your GP.

NSW Health said anyone who attended The Beach Hotel or The Farm at the times listed "should get tested

immediately and self-isolate until further advice is provided by NSW Health".

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, health minister Brad Hazzard and chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant are expected to respond to the situation involving Queensland at 2pm today.

NSW meanwhile has recorded no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm Sunday.

In the same time period, 8037 tests were reported, compared to 8204 the previous day.

Two new cases were acquired overseas.