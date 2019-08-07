Explained: How to get tickets to Falls Festival 2019

FUN: Punters at Falls Festival in Byron Bay 2018/19 celebrate Toto playing some of their favourite tunes on the third and final day of the festival.

EXCITED about Falls 2019/20 line up? Keen to see Disclosure, Peking Duk, Vampire Weekend, John Farnham and Parcels at North Byron Parklands?

Here is how you can get your tickets:

Visa Checkout is the only payment method available for Falls' Presale.

You will have to register, and you can add your Visa or any other credit and/or debit cards.

You can also add as many as you'd like.

Sign up for your Visa Checkout account here.

Pre-registration closes this Saturday, August 10, at11:59 PM (AEST).

Visa Checkout presale tickets will star from $159 plus booking fees.

Visa Checkout presale will start at 9am on Monday, August 12. If you pre-register, you will receive an email with a link to purchase your tickets.

By registering for the Visa Checkout Presale, you can go into the draw to win one of two backstage passes or one of ten double VIP tickets at Falls Festival 2019.

General sales for Falls 2019 tickets will start at 9am on Wednesday, August 14.

Time To Pay

Falls Festival is introducing payment plans that will allow patrons to pay off their ticket in instalments.

Time To Pay will be available to all patrons from General Sales which commence at 9am from Wednesday, August 14.

Check the Falls website for all of the details.