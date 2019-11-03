Experts pick their Melbourne Cup winner

We're just two days away from the 2019 Melbourne Cup and time is running out to place your bets.

Ladbrokes are here to help though and the tips of champion trainer Peter Moody, Melbourne Cup winning jockey Jimmy Cassidy, Racing Analyst Tom Hackett and the Ladbrokes Bookies can be found below.

Peter Moody has his money on Vow And Declare. Picture: Andrew Tauber

Peter Moody - Vow And Declare

Vow And Declare has had an ideal preparation for the Melbourne Cup and looks like the horse that is weighted to win the race. His run in the Caulfield Cup was an excellent Melbourne Cup trial and this has always been his main target. The step-up to 3200 metres shouldn't be an issue for him and he will be in the finish. I am not worried about barrier 21, as he gets back in the run anyway.

Jimmy Cassidy likes the look of Mer De Glace. Picture: Mark Stewart

Jimmy Cassidy - Mer De Glace

The Japanese raiders have taken all before them this Spring and there is no reason that won't continue in the Melbourne Cup. Mer De Glace rounded up his rivals almost effortlessly in the Caulfield Cup and I have a feeling that he is going to be even better over 3200 metres. You can't understate the value of a confident, in-form jockey and there is no rider in the country in better form than Damien Lane.

Tom Hackett - Finche

The Melbourne Cup has always been the major target for Finche and he can deliver trainer Chris Waller his maiden win in 'the race that stops a nation'. Finche finished fourth behind Cross Counter in the Melbourne Cup 12 months ago and there is no doubt that he has gone to another level this campaign. Flemington is the perfect track for him and he is crying out for 3200 metres after two tough runs in the Turnbull Stakes and the Caulfield Cup.

Ladbrokes Bookies - Vow And Declare

The Ladbrokes Bookies have an excellent record picking the winner of the Melbourne Cup and in 2019 they have landed on Vow And Declare. Vow And Declare first caught their eye as a Melbourne Cup prospect when he beat the older horses to win the Tattersall's Cup over 3000 metres at Eagle Farm in June and they believe that his two runs in the Turnbull Stakes and the Caulfield Cup have him primed for 'the race that stops a nation'.