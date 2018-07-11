Menu
The giant fig tree on Castle Drive in Lennox Head that was scheduled to be cut down. Its removal has been delayed pending a cultural assessment from the Office of Environment and Heritage. Marc Stapelberg
Experts finalise report on historic fig's cultural claim

Liana Turner
11th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
EXPERTS have completed an inspection on a contentious Lennox Head fig tree.

An Office of Environment and Heritage spokesman said they were in the process of contacting stakeholders about their findings.

Protesters had spent some time chained to the Castle Drive tree, believed to be up to 200 years old, until Ballina Shire Council confirmed it would not remove the tree while OEH was investigating claims it held significant Aboriginal cultural heritage.

The tree was slated to be removed when this claim was raised last month.

"OEH staff have completed an inspection of the Lennox Head fig tree to assess Aboriginal cultural heritage values and are in the midst of notifying those parties with a direct interest of the outcome,” he said.

Chris and Robin Lowry, whose home has been damaged by the tree's sprawling roots, have heard no news on the tree.

"Nothing's happening at the moment,” Mr Lowry said.

Mr Lowry said he had not heard about the cultural claims until the tree's planned removal was halted in early June.

"That came out of the blue,” he said.

He said they hoped to see the matter resolved soon.

"In my point of view, all options were explored,” he said.

Ballina Shire Council has been approached for comment.

ballina shire council castle drive lennox head fig tree office of environment and heritage
