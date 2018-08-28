Expert says Labor could now win Flynn

FLYING VISIT: New PM Scott Morrison flanked by graziers Annabel and Stephen Tully, Agriculture Minister David Littleproud, deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie, Deputy PM Michael McCormack and national drought co-ordinator Major-General Stephen Day in Queensland yesterday.

FLYING VISIT: New PM Scott Morrison flanked by graziers Annabel and Stephen Tully, Agriculture Minister David Littleproud, deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie, Deputy PM Michael McCormack and national drought co-ordinator Major-General Stephen Day in Queensland yesterday. Alex Ellinghausen / Fairfax Medi

THE Liberal Party's decision to dump former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and install Scott Morrison as leader is a "gamble" that could give Labor candidate Zac Beers an "opportunity to pounce" in the seat of Flynn, according to a political expert.

University of Queensland political psychology lecturer Dr Frank Mols says the decision to switch Liberal leaders is likely to have an impact on government politicians who were not involved in the leadership stoush, including Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd.

"I would be very worried if I were the LNP candidate there," Dr Mols said.

"The reason why is no one has yet been able to articulate what exactly it was all about.

"The NEG seems to have been the straw that broke the camel's back, but other than that it seems to have been about all the worst things that people think about politics."

Dr Mols said the leadership issue arising again would have been "music to the ears" of minor parties like One Nation.

"The natural winds are sort of blowing in the direction of the minor parties anyhow, and this will only make this wind stronger," he said.

"I'd be following what those minor parties are doing (in Flynn), what Pauline Hanson is doing... and the Labor candidate has an opportunity to pounce if he plays it well."

Dr Mols predicted an election unlikely to be held for another six months. The Flynn electorate encompasses much of the North Burnett region as well as parts of the Bundaberg Regional Council area.