Expert reveals why Coles minis are so addictive

THE COLES minis craze is in it's final days, with Coles confirming you can only get them now while stocks last.

While some stores around Ipswich have already run out, swap sites on Facebook are still going strong.

The minis were originally set to stop at the end of August but were extended as people just couldn't get enough of the collectables.

USQ marketing lecturer Rumman Hassan teaches consumer behaviour and marketing research and said the minis phase was just a fad.

"It was a very well crafted campaign," Mr Hussan said.

"It's an interesting topic, it will feature heavily in consumer behaviour class."

But like all fads the hype will die down and we'll soon be onto the next big thing.

Mr Hussan didn't think the minis would be worth much once the fad was over.

He likened them to last year's fidget spinners which at the time were costly and now were a fraction of that price.

Mr Hussan said while Coles say there were targeting the primary buyer in the household with the campaign, kids were a driving force.

He knew of people that were now shopping at Coles, even though Woolworths was their main grocery store and closer, all because their kids wanted the minis.

"Kids are being caught up in the campaign," he said.

"If you look at the restults it's a fairly successful campaign."

Some more extreme collectors have even made jewellery out of the minis and put them on key chains.

Mr Hussan said minis were very popular in Japan but it was a bit of a "surprise" they had caught on so much here.

He said there was an "aura" that some items were a scarce.

Which could explain the frenzy around trying to finish the collections.

If you do the math and say you get every item you want, it would cost $900 to finish the collection.

"It's not really cheap to collect."

While people have been selling the minis on Ebay and Gumtree, the "hardcore collectors" prefer to trade their minis.

Mr Hussan said his daughter in highschool wasn't keen to collect them, but primary aged chidren seemed really interested.

"It also exposes the brand to these kids at a young age."

Despite some negative feed back around the minis, it was a positive campaign for Coles.

"At the end of the day we really have to appreciate it's made news, captured the attention of shoppers and going by the numbers really quite successful."

Mr Hussan said the minis might have even compensated for a decline in sales around the plastic bag ban.

"It started when they banned plastic bags. If all the Coles outlets handed out 1000 complete sets that's 25 million individual pieces going around.

"Coles say people were collecting and keeping them.

"With this particluar strategy you buy the book as well. You're meant to have this collection forever."

Mr Hussan said he wouldn't be surprised if Coles bought back the minis in the future.

"It could prove to be successful."