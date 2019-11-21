Expert gives local flood boat restoration thumbs up

THE Lawrence Museum is about to grant a vessel that has cruised the Clarence River for a century a new lease on life.

The museum's heritage-listed cedar flood boat is a step closer to preservation, thanks to a visit from the Australian National Maritime Museum's David Payne.

Mr Payne, the curator, Australian Register of Historic Vessels, Environment and Communities, Public Engagement Research and Collections, visited the museum this month.

Lawrence Historical Society brought Mr Payne to the village following a request for help with this specialised preservation program.

The cedar flood boat is already heritage listed with the Australian Maritime Museum, and the purpose of Mr Payne's visit was to assess the condition of the vessel and prepare a management plan for repair and preservation.

Local shipwright Bill Gleeson, who will carry out the work required, discussed the details with Mr Payne.

The 7.5m cedar flood boat was built from full length planks, reputedly cut from one log, which came from the head of the Clarence River.

The log was transported by ship to Towns Boat Building Company, in Newcastle, where it was milled and transformed into this beautiful vessel.

The boat was named the Cedar Queen by the Oxenbridge family, who owned her for many years, and was bought from the Grafton Sea Scouts.

She sat on the veranda of the Sea Scouts shed near Corcoran Park for many years.

Later, the boat was put outside, under a tree, and was deteriorating badly.

George Oxenbridge approached the Scouts when he saw this and offered $50 for her, which they accepted.

The Oxenbridge family used the Cedar Queen for many years. On one occasion they rowed her to Copmanhurst.

At another time they put a rig on her and sailed around Elizabeth Island.

Later Geoff Oxenbridge donated the boat to the Lawrence Museum, where it could be maintained and preserved for the community.

Museum members asked Mr Payne for his assessment of the vessel.

"You have a very lovely original flood boat," he said. "It needs a bit of work, there are some problems there towards the middle of it, towards the strakes, but once that work is done, there is still a lot of original boat here which is lovely to see.

"It's so old, around late 1890s. It was built by Towns in Newcastle.

"There are very few in existence now, from many that were built, and to have it such original condition is so important."

While visiting the Lawrence Museum, Mr Payne was surprised to find a handmade tin duck punt, possibly made in the 1920s, and a ply duck punt, possibly constructed in the 1950s.

Museum vice president Roz Jones said in those days Lawrence had creeks with many hundreds of ducks, and men would shoot the ducks, both for sale and for feeding families in hard times.

She said it was likely these vessels would also receive heritage listing status.

Ms Jones said Mr Payne's visit was an important event for the organisation.

"This is the first step to gaining funding to preserve the Cedar Queen," she said.

"It is heartening that the Australian National Maritime Museum views this vessel as significantly important and will work with us to ensure the preservation of the Cedar Queen."

The Cedar Queen is on display at Lawrence Museum and can be seen during Museum opening times, Tuesday 9am - 1pm and weekends 1-4pm.