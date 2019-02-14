Expert explains why breakups are common on Valentine's Day

IF YOU'RE planning a big Valentines Day for your and your partner, make sure you're both on the same page.

As the day approaches people will start to think whether they still want to be in a relationship.

Associate Professor Gavin Beccaria from the USQ school of Psychology and Counselling said there's some literature around break-ups becoming more common around Valentines.

"It becomes relevant in people's thinking," Mr Beccaria said.

"They will weigh up whether they want to be in that relationship. It can be a trigger time."

Mr Beccaria said surveys conducted around Valentines showed people were "more likely" to breakup than outside of Valentines Day.

He said it was to do with people's expectations around the day.

"It does make sense, people have expectations about what a relationship should be at that time of year."

If you are broken up with on Valentines Day Mr Beccaria said it was reasonable to expect some sort of grief period.

"Surround yourself with people that you care about. Do things for yourself. Love yourself and look after yourself.

"It's ok to sometimes feel sad."

While it can seem particularly bad to get broken up with on Valentines, Mr Beccaria said it was "never a good day to get dumped".

"If people realise a relationship is over and has no chance...for everyone's sake it's best done as early and sensitively as possible.

"I think if you string it out to take the pain away o Valentines Day, you're only delaying the pain."

Mr Beccaria said Valentines Day itself can make some people feel sad.

He encouraged people to check in on their mates, especially if they've gone through a break up.

"The day shouldn't just be about romantic love. It's about people you love, including yourself."