Dr Jean S Renouf has seen the impact of natural disasters and war zones on local communities
Experience in disaster zones is helping Byron prepare for a crisis

Marc Stapelberg
25th Apr 2020 12:00 PM
DR JEAN S Renouf has seen the impact of natural disasters and war zones on local communities – communities just like Byron Bay.

He has led and managed aid projects in Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iraq, Israel/Palestine, North Korea, Yemen and more.

He recounts stories of incredible resilience from people all over the world.

In the Congo for instance, he, in one of the refugee camps he had helped established, met a school teacher who apologised for wearing rag clothes and explained that it was not how he usually looked.

All throughout his career, Dr Renouf has been struck by the fact that, even in the darkest times, people rise to support and provide care for their community and strangers alike.

Now he has founded a not-for-profit incorporated association called Resilient Byron, which aims to make the Byron Shire resilient to disasters and crisis and to become regenerative for people and the natural environment.

“Resilient Byron was in the making since mid-2019 and incorporated by the end of 2019,” he said.

“Plenty of face-to-face meetings were held with diverse members of our communities to explore ideas, seek advice, identify ways to work together, create partnerships etc.”

The steering group includes Damon Gameau (director of 2040), Mark Joiner (Chairman at QBE AusPac), Ella Goninan (director of Renew Fest), Danny Almagor (CEO of Small Giants), Jennifer Joiner (committee member of Sourdough Business Pathways), Prof Richard Hil (convenor of the Ngara Institute), and Catherine Ingram (renown Dharma teacher).

Dr Renouf said there were a number of goals, notwithstanding ensuring food and water security in anticipation of possible restrictions and supply chains disruptions, supporting off-grid capable housing and systems, and building redundancies in health provision and communication networks.

Other goals include increasing food produced and sold locally, creating a network of first aid responders who could be contacted at short notice to support people in their area, and bringing together mental health professionals, artists and entrepreneurs to devise and implement projects to improve the wellbeing of the community.

Residents are welcome to join and volunteer. More information can be found here: https://www.resilientbyron.org/.

