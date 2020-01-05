Menu
Taya Powell, Shannon Beckett, Brandon Moore and Jordan Marshall after the Ballina New Year Open tennis finals.
Experience counts in tennis finals

Mitchell Craig
5th Jan 2020 1:32 PM
EXPERIENCE showed in the finals of the Ballina New Year Open tennis tournament with Shannon Beckett and Brandon Moore winning the open men and women’s singles today.

Beckett, 27, had a 6-2 6-1 win over 14-year-old Taya Powell while Moore, who was top seed, defeated Gold Coast rival Jordan Marshall 6-1 6-3.

Both Beckett and Moore spend most of their time off the court coaching these days and rarely play in tournaments.

Beckett made the final last year and won the event for the first time in 2018.

She was the number eight seed this year while Powell was unseeded.

“I’m almost double her age, so I’ve played a lot more tennis but I think she has a very big future,” Beckett said.

“I don’t really play at all anymore, I’m stoked with how my fitness went over the four days.

“I love this tournament, it’s the only one I play in and something I like forward to all year.

“Quite a few of the kids I coach are playing here and we have all different ages in our team.”

Moore, originally from Lismore, now coaches at Terranora and won the event for a record fourth time.

He was down 3-1 in the second set before winning the next five games to close out the match in just over an hour.

“I wasn’t aware I was playing for a fourth title until the first day of the competition,” Moore said.

“He was sharp in the second set and I was probably a little bit casual which you can’t be when you’re taking on a player like Jordan.

“I managed to claw back and went on with it from there.

“A bit of extra cash helps this time of year and a lot of the kids I coach are still out here playing.

“I’m almost in double digits for wins at Casino (Easter tournament), four here and I’ve won the old Lismore tournament a few times.

“When you add them all together home has been very kind to me.”

Moore went on to win the open men’s doubles with one of his students Brenton Chambers 6-2 6-2 over Adam Gadecki and Marshall.

