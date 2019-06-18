Experience a taste of Italy in your backyard

ITALIAN EXPERIENCE: The French Bench owner Julien Durand is one of the venues on the Italian Cafe Culture Trail.

ITALIAN EXPERIENCE: The French Bench owner Julien Durand is one of the venues on the Italian Cafe Culture Trail. Marc Stapelberg

LOCALS and visitors can experience the essence of Italy in Lismore by taking the Italian Cafe Culture Trail ahead of Sunday's Friendship Festival.

The Trail has been introduced to the CBD and surrounds to offer the public authentic Italian cuisine, refreshments and hospitality during the month of June, in the lead up to the Piazza in the Park.

Participating businesses showcase special dishes on their regular menus, promote their special coffee blends or feature traditional Italian wines and liqueurs along with arts and music as they see fit.

Festival organiser Ros Derrett said more than 20 local cafes and restaurants were involved in the trail this year.

"The businesses have highlighted existing menu options, or especially designed something in the spirit of the Veneto from where many of the early local Italian settlers migrated from," Ms Derrett said.

"We've had fantastic feedback so far.

"We wanted to have the CDB engaged in the festival in the lead up because most businesses are closed on Sunday.

"We would like to build visitation to the city and momentum of the event, because the Friendship Festival is running in conjunction with the lantern parade and the weekend is something great to do for visitors and locals alike."

Each business involved uses a stamp so when customers purchases the Italian meal/dish/drink their card will be stamped - all cards with eight stamps will go into the draw to win a lunch for two at one of these cafes. Cards will be available on each participating businesses' counters. Names will be pulled out of a hat at the Piazza in the Park.

Participating cafes are:

Benchtop Espresso

Blue Kitchen Gourmet Foods

Blueys Cafe Lismore

Cafe Cappello

Dusty Attic Music Lounge

The Garden Plate

The French Bench

Ghetto BABE Street EATS

Henry's Bakery Cafe - The Good Choice

Harvey's Eating Place (https://harvey.business.site/)

Mecca Cafe (https://meccacafe.com.au/)

Republic Of Coffee

The ShoeBox Café

The Lismore Italo- Australian Club

The Channon Teahouse & Gallery

The Lismore Friendship Festival celebrates and acknowledges the positive contribution Italians have made to the region whilst working with Lismore City Council to strengthen the sister-city relationship Lismore has with Conegliano and Vittorio Veneto in northern Italy.

The festival is on this Sunday, June 23 at Spinks Park.

For more information : www.LismoreFriendship Festival.com.au