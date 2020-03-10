Experience a ‘culinary adventure’ through the streets of Lismore

With everything from canapes and cocktails to desserts, prepare your tastebuds for a culinary delight ahead of Lismore's Eat The Street festival. Photo: Supplied

IT IS one of the most popular events on the food festival’s schedule and once again it is offering the very best Lismore’s food scene has to offer.

Lismore City’s Acting City Centre Manager Nathan Dee said “back by popular demand” the 2020 Norco Eat the Street progressive dinner event returns for its third year.

“Known nationally for the wonderful produce and array of talented chefs, Lismore is the perfect space for a culinary adventure,” Mr Dee said.

“Each year the progressive dinner gets better and better. There really is no better way to experience a taste of Lismore’s famous foodie culture.”

Festivities begin with beverages and canapes at the Lismore Workers Club, before guests leisurely make their way to three more venues around Lismore in a coach.

Mr Dee said guests will experience some of Lismore’s finest dining at Miss Lizzies, La Baracca and The Bank.

“Four spectacular venues will showcase the region’s finest fresh produce, being able to experience four venues in one night is a rare opportunity and an experience like no other,” he said.

“This a great night to get a group of friends together for a fun outing. Our diners will be transported around the city and waited on at each venue.

“All you have to do is eat, drink and experience fabulous food from some of our city’s best restaurants and chefs.”

The 2020 Norco Eat the Street progressive dinner runs from 5.30-9.30pm on Thursday, March 12.

Mr Dee said tickets are selling fast, so hurry to secure your spot.

Tickets are $135 per person and are available at www.eatthestreetlismore.com.au.