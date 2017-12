Traffic delays are expected on the Pacific Highway.

IT COULD be a slow drive home for holiday makers, with heavy traffic on the Pacific Highway.

Live Traffic reports queues of up to 6km on the Pacific Highway at Woodburn with delays of up to 20 minutes.

A two-vehicle accident on the Pacific Highway at Yamba Road, James Creek is also slowing traffic.

They advise drivers to allow extra travel time to allow for the delays.