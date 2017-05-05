23°
News

Expect delays on highway next week

5th May 2017 4:36 PM
Milestones are being reached in the progress of the Pacific Highway upgrade.
Milestones are being reached in the progress of the Pacific Highway upgrade. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MOTORISTS are reminded essential maintenance work will continue next week on the Pacific Highway between the Pimlico Road intersection and Emigrant Creek Bridge at Pimlico.

The work aims to improve safety for motorists on the existing highway while the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade progresses.

Work to resurface the highway for around 1.7 kilometres will be carried out 24 hours a day between Monday May 8 and Friday May 12, with work continuing on Saturday May 13 and Sunday May 14 between 6am and 6pm, weather permitting.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place during work hours.

Motorists can expect minor delays on the highway at the intersection with Coolgardie Road on Monday May 8 for work to move utilities as part of the upgrade.

Utility relocation work will also be carried out under the highway between The Gap Road/Tuckombil Road and Wondawee Way, Woodburn on Tuesday May 9 and Wednesday May 10 between 7am and 6pm.

Work will be carried out to seal cracks in the road surface between Nordenfeldt Street and just north of Fischer Street at Broadwater on Monday and Tuesday next week between 7am and 4pm.

Line marking will also be carried out at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Mororo Road at Mororo and the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Carrolls Lane on Chatsworth Island between Monday May 8 and Thursday May 11 from 7pm to 6am.

Early work for the new Yamba interchange will also be carried out on the northbound on ramp between Monday and Friday next week from 7pm to 6am.

For the safety of workers and motorists reduced speed limits and traffic control may be in place on the highway, local roads and access roads, where haulage along the project route is taking place or deliveries to the project site are required.

Delays of about five minutes can be expected at most locations and all work is carried out weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime thanks the community for its patience while work on the upgrade is carried out.

For the latest traffic updates call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers roads pacific highway road works

Saffin sentenced to 14 years in jail over Lismore sex attack

Saffin sentenced to 14 years in jail over Lismore sex attack

Former MP's son eligible for parole in 2025 for humiliating and degrading assault

WATCH: See the damage inside flood hit businesses

The Rivers store on the corner of Carrington and Conway streets, at Lismore Central Shopping Centre, is still closed a month after the floods.

ROLLING UPDATES: What the future holds for some Lismore stores

Ten great things to do this week

GANJA FAERY: The Mardigrass makes its way up the main street with Ganja Queen Jaz Who in 2013.

From the green to the screen

RVC propose fee increases

STRUCTURE CHANGE: New fees and charges are proposed by Richmond Valley Council.

The council's Draft Revenue Policy is on display

Local Partners

Expect delays on highway next week

ESSENTIAL maintenance work will continue next week on the Pacific Highway.

RVC propose fee increases

STRUCTURE CHANGE: New fees and charges are proposed by Richmond Valley Council.

The council's Draft Revenue Policy is on display

Ten great things to do this week

GANJA FAERY: The Mardigrass makes its way up the main street with Ganja Queen Jaz Who in 2013.

From the green to the screen

Archibald Prize heading to Grafton Regional Gallery

Archibald Prize 2016 winner "Barry" by Louise Hearman. The winner and finalists from the 2017 competition will arrive at the Grafton Regional Gallery in early 2018.

EXCLUSIVE: Rockstar of art exhibitions coming to Clarence

Glitta Supernova, our bizarre queen of cabaret

DIFFERENT: Northern Rivers-raised burlesque artist Glitta Supernova will be part of the Guilty Pleasures Festival in Brunwick Heads this weekend.

At the Guilty Pleasures Cabaret and Burlesque Festival this weekend

REVEALED: Local artists get major record label and film roles

THE sisters have been signed to a major record label and just completed filming their first ever feature film.

Bundjalung artist sent to Venice Biennale

ARTIST: From left, Frances Rings, Djon Mundine, and Rhoda Roberts, who were involved in the Bundjalung project The Gathering, in conjunction with Norpa, in 2015.

As part of the Australian First Nations Curator group

Ten great things to do this week

GANJA FAERY: The Mardigrass makes its way up the main street with Ganja Queen Jaz Who in 2013.

From the green to the screen

Game of Thrones spin-off shows confirmed

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season six episode eight of Game of Thrones.

Get ready for even more Westeros drama

Mentoring available for Aboriginal musicians

COMING SOON: International recognised singer-songwriter Sue Ray.

Via an APRA AMCOS initiative

Sister adamant Heath Ledger had no demons

Actor Heath Ledger.

"He was a really happy person and he had huge plans for his future”

Miley's gone clean off the weed

Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus reveals she's clean and sober in candid interview

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 Auction

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,295,000 to $1,395,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

&#39;A Sunday Cottage&#39;

89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 Contact Agent

89 Wordsworth Street delivers Byron Bay's promise. "A Sunday Cottage" is built of north coast rainforest timbers, has been recently renovated, and boasts three...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

Commercial On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This ... Expressions of...

On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $790,000 ...

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Superb golf course living!

54 Balemo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 2 2 $889,000

Set on 986 sq. metres this custom built 6 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home faces directly onto the Ocean Shores golf course. A lovely large open plan kitchen with...

Hinterland Charm In Clunes Village

21 Smith Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Set in an elevated position in a quiet cul-de-sac only a short stroll from the charming hub of Clunes village, this inviting home on 1011m2 provides an excellent...

Idyllic Acreage In Premier Location

256 Midgen Flat Road, Newrybar 2479

House 8 6 6 Expressions of...

Situated so close to the beautiful beaches of Broken Head and with-in easy access to Byron Bay and Bangalow, is this pristine 139 acre (56.58ha) farm known as...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 1 Price Guide:...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

Home With Pool In Sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $869,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and...

$12 million for housing to help after flood

North Lismore after the 2017 Lismore Floods.

Time to address address longer term housing needs of the community

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Epiq land release in Lennox Head

Epiq land release at Lennox Head.

The last land release sold out in 24 hours

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!