Expect delays on highway next week

Milestones are being reached in the progress of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

MOTORISTS are reminded essential maintenance work will continue next week on the Pacific Highway between the Pimlico Road intersection and Emigrant Creek Bridge at Pimlico.

The work aims to improve safety for motorists on the existing highway while the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade progresses.

Work to resurface the highway for around 1.7 kilometres will be carried out 24 hours a day between Monday May 8 and Friday May 12, with work continuing on Saturday May 13 and Sunday May 14 between 6am and 6pm, weather permitting.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place during work hours.

Motorists can expect minor delays on the highway at the intersection with Coolgardie Road on Monday May 8 for work to move utilities as part of the upgrade.

Utility relocation work will also be carried out under the highway between The Gap Road/Tuckombil Road and Wondawee Way, Woodburn on Tuesday May 9 and Wednesday May 10 between 7am and 6pm.

Work will be carried out to seal cracks in the road surface between Nordenfeldt Street and just north of Fischer Street at Broadwater on Monday and Tuesday next week between 7am and 4pm.

Line marking will also be carried out at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Mororo Road at Mororo and the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Carrolls Lane on Chatsworth Island between Monday May 8 and Thursday May 11 from 7pm to 6am.

Early work for the new Yamba interchange will also be carried out on the northbound on ramp between Monday and Friday next week from 7pm to 6am.

For the safety of workers and motorists reduced speed limits and traffic control may be in place on the highway, local roads and access roads, where haulage along the project route is taking place or deliveries to the project site are required.

Delays of about five minutes can be expected at most locations and all work is carried out weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime thanks the community for its patience while work on the upgrade is carried out.

For the latest traffic updates call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App.