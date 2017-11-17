Expect delays during night roadworks in Ballina

There will be some traffic delays in Ballina during night roadworks.

BALLINA Shire Council has scheduled maintenance on Canal Bridge and approaches to the bridge on Tamarind Dr, between Kerr St and Southern Cross Rd.

Works will commence Sunday, November 26, and are expected to be completed by Thursday, November 30, weather permitting.

Traffic will be restricted to one-lane.

To minimise disruption to motorists, works will be completed at night between the hours of 7pm and 5am.

"Council strives to provide quality infrastructure for its residents and businesses,” a spokesperson from the council said.

"This requires maintenance, which at times involves minor traffic disruptions.

"Council thanks the community in advance for their patience and apologises for any inconvenience the works may cause.”

For more information, contact the council's maintenance coordinator, Stuart Hynes, on 1300 864 444 or visit www.myroadinfo.com