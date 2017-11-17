Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Expect delays during night roadworks in Ballina

There will be some traffic delays in Ballina during night roadworks.
There will be some traffic delays in Ballina during night roadworks. Ballina Shire Council

BALLINA Shire Council has scheduled maintenance on Canal Bridge and approaches to the bridge on Tamarind Dr, between Kerr St and Southern Cross Rd.

Works will commence Sunday, November 26, and are expected to be completed by Thursday, November 30, weather permitting.

Traffic will be restricted to one-lane.

To minimise disruption to motorists, works will be completed at night between the hours of 7pm and 5am.

"Council strives to provide quality infrastructure for its residents and businesses,” a spokesperson from the council said.

"This requires maintenance, which at times involves minor traffic disruptions.

"Council thanks the community in advance for their patience and apologises for any inconvenience the works may cause.”

For more information, contact the council's maintenance coordinator, Stuart Hynes, on 1300 864 444 or visit www.myroadinfo.com

Lismore Northern Star
Plans for servo to reopen in Lismore

Plans for servo to reopen in Lismore

THE fuel station went under water during the March flood and has been closed ever since. Now an application has been lodged to reopen it.

$24 for this new hemp burger: Would you buy it?

Elixiba's new hemp burger.

The next big thing in the health food industry is here

Why we should have the choice to die: OPINION

EUTHANASIA: Is there middle ground in this ongoing debate?

"Euthanasia debate about having the right and the choice”

Did you see woman assaulted at Lismore court?

COURT ASSULT: Police allege a woman was assaulted outside Lismore Court House on Thursday afternoon and are calling for witnesses.

Police are calling for witnesses to the assault

Local Partners