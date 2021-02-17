EXPECT DELAYS: Car rollover on Pacific Highway near Ballina

Paramedics have been called to a crash on the Pacific Highway near Ballina.

Paramedics have been called to a crash on the Pacific Highway near Ballina. Matt Deans

Emergency services are on scene at a crash on the Pacific Highway near Ballina.

It's understood a car rolled on the highway, approaching Ross Lane, around 12.40pm.

One northbound lane is currently closed to traffic.

A spokeswoman from NSW Ambulance confirmed crews were still at the crash site.

"We've got reports of one patient with a head laceration," she said.

Live Traffic NSW reports that drivers should expect delays in the area, and they should also take extra care.