Expect delays after Pacific Motorway crash

UPDATE, 7.40am: A SPOKESMAN from NSW Ambulance confirmed they had not been called to attended the incident on the Pacific Motorway earlier today.

The spokesman said as they had not been tasked to the crash, it would appear no-one had been injured.

It is understood emergency services are still on scene.

Original story: EMERGENCY services and a tow truck are at the scene of a crash on the Pacific Motorway.

It is understood the crash, which happened at Clothiers Creek, involved a single car.

Northbound traffic is being affected.

Live Traffic NSW has advised drivers to expect some delays and people are being asked to reduce their speed if travelling in the area.