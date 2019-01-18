Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Expect delays after Pacific Motorway crash

Alison Paterson
by
18th Jan 2019 6:35 AM | Updated: 7:42 AM

UPDATE, 7.40am: A SPOKESMAN from NSW Ambulance confirmed they had not been called to attended the incident on the Pacific Motorway earlier today.

The spokesman said as they had not been tasked to the crash, it would appear no-one had been injured.

It is understood emergency services are still on scene.

 

Original story: EMERGENCY services and a tow truck are at the scene of a crash on the Pacific Motorway.

It is understood the crash, which happened at Clothiers Creek, involved a single car.

Northbound traffic is being affected.

Live Traffic NSW has advised drivers to expect some delays and people are being asked to reduce their speed if travelling in the area.

crash pacific highway pacific motorway
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Couple hit by car at Ballina

    Couple hit by car at Ballina

    News TWO people are being treated for head and facial injuries after they were struck by a car on a beachside road.

    • 18th Jan 2019 7:50 AM
    'OUR GUARDIAN ANGEL': Hundreds say goodbye to Shari Rose

    premium_icon 'OUR GUARDIAN ANGEL': Hundreds say goodbye to Shari Rose

    News More than 500 people farewelled beloved Lismore teen Shari Anne Rose

    333 local jobs up for grabs thanks to state election

    premium_icon 333 local jobs up for grabs thanks to state election

    News Running an election is no easy feat -- can you help?

    Win money, race sporting stars with new app

    premium_icon Win money, race sporting stars with new app

    Technology Can you beat your favourite NRL player in a sprint race?