‘Expect a few surprises’ when old foes meet today

FOOTY FEVER: A high-octane game is predicted when back-to-back women’s premiers the Lismore Swans take on the Byron Magpies at the latter’s home ground at the Cavanbah Centre on Jul 11, 2020. Photo: Adrian Etherson.

SOME of the best Aussie rules this weekend will be on display when the region’s reigning AFLW premiers take on their old foes.

On Saturday at 12.30pm, the Lismore Swans will go head-to-head with the Byron Bay Magpies at the latter’s home ground at the Cavanbah Centre.

With a squad packed with talented females, the Swans are the firm favourites.

But there’s no way the team who have claimed the past two seasons are planning on letting last year’s results do the talking when there’s a Sherrin to be kicked through the white sticks.

Swans captain Tamara Hamshaw said her team are “extremely excited and happy to be able to get back out on the ground.”

“We have nine girls making their senior footy debut,” she said.

“With half the team stepping out for the first time there’s a lot of raw potential, it’s exciting.”

Hamshaw said the new team has been gelling together really well on and off the ground.

“The new girls are eager to learn and have been so responsive to the amazing leadership team of experienced players and coaching staff,” she said.

“It’s a year of huge development for the Swans, I can’t wait to see it all come together and see the joy and excitement of finally making a hit or getting a kick or the light bulb moment where it all clicks together.

“There’s a few new players to watch out for and movements in key positions for some of the experienced girls, so it’s a totally new team stepping out tomorrow.”

“I’m sure every club is in the same boat and it will be interesting to see what each team brings to this very different season, I think we should all expect a few surprises.”

Magpies women’s coach Troy Phillips said they have been training intensively over the past few weeks.

“They are pumped about tomorrow and we have eight or nine new girls who have never played before,” he said,

“The extended off-season means there’s some excitement there.”

The women’s match kicks off at 12.30pm after the men’s reserves game and ahead of the senior men’s match at 2pm at Cavanbah Centre, Byron Bay.