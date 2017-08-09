EXHIBITION: Personal journey through grief and trauma

Artist Jan McGiffen's work is to be showcased at the Lennox Art Collective.

LENNOX Head artist Jan McGiffen is proud to present her body of work called "Her Beauty And Her Terror”.

Ms McGiffen's work draws parallels between her lived experience of natural disasters and the effects on the land and her people, as well as her own personal journey through grief and trauma.

Inspiration for Ms McGiffen's work comes from nature and particularly from objects found on walks along the beach, through the forest or anywhere that nature abounds.

She is particularly drawn by details and patterns in objects such as feathers, leaves and shells, using a number of different media in her works, and is particularly fond of producing fine detailed work using pen and ink. Ms McGiffen paints with acrylics and watercolours, sometimes using photographs to express herself either on their own, or as a canvas to add finer detail over the top with ink pattern work.

"I was born in Sydney near Balmoral Beach,” she said.

"I am a real water baby; in fact my mother was swimming just hours before I was born.

"I have lived in Lennox for three years but have been visiting the area since I was a young girl.”

In recent times Ms McGiffen said the visits became longer and more frequent until she finally decided to stay.

"Growing up I always thought art was something done by "real artists”, and I certainly didn't see myself as one of those,” she said.

"Two years ago I was walking up the laneway in Lennox where the Lennox Arts Collective used to be, and I picked up a flyer for classes with Christine Read - and thought that one day, when I have time, I will take a class.

"A few weeks later I signed up, and that is really where it all began.”

Details

Jan McGiffen is excited to be showing "Her Beauty and Her Terror” at the LAC gallery this September. The exhibition opens on Friday the 1st September and continues until - Thursday 14th September at the Lennox Arts Collective gallery, 2/72 Ballina Street Lennox Head.