Exhibition celebrates a precious part of Byron Bay

Helen Brown, Nathan Galluzzo, Norm Graham and Chloe Dowsett at the launch of the exhibition Our Special Place – Tallow Creek.

Helen Brown, Nathan Galluzzo, Norm Graham and Chloe Dowsett at the launch of the exhibition Our Special Place – Tallow Creek.

An art exhibition celebrating a precious part of Byron is on show now until Friday.

Our Special Place - Tallow Creek has been brought together by Nathan Galluzzo, a landscape architecture masters students at the University of Technology Sydney.

Mr Galluzzo's research project focused on drawings as a way to capture, record and deliver stories with links to Tallow Creek.

He has looked at the complexities of ecosystems there and its cultural significant for the Arakwal people.

"Nathan has worked closely with two very important people who have an intricate connection to Tallow Creek, incorporating the stories and wisdom of Arakwal leader Uncle Norm and Suffolk Park Dune Care veteran Helen Brown," Byron Shire Council's coast, biodiversity and sustainability co-ordinator Chloe Dowsett said.

"Nathan approached council to learn more about Tallow Creek as part of his masters but we have ended up learning so much from him through his deep examination of this place and its history and connection to country.

"We tend to engage with the community using methods such as surveys, websites, scientific reports which is static and can fall short in our efforts to undertake meaningful engagement with the community, Arakwal and other traditional owners.

"Nathan's work has exposed a deeper level of understanding of Tallow Creek providing insights into ecosystem dynamics activated by his drawing process and research methods.

"Our Special Place - Tallow Creek is a really beautiful and moving exhibition that asks us all to take a moment to consider the stories and beauty of this sacred space from both indigenous and non-indigenous perspectives.

"It is a multi-sensory experience featuring audio visual presentations from Uncle Norm and Arakwal, as well as ecological perspectives from Helen Brown.

"This exhibition gives you a whole new understanding and connection to Tallow Creek - it's like seeing it through completely new eyes."

She said Our Special Place - Tallow Creek would be on show at the Lighthouse Cottage, Byron Bay from Wednesday, March 10 to Friday, March 12 from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

For group bookings of more than six people or tours, phone 0459 541 230.